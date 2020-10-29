 

Agilysys Wins 2020 GGB Gaming & Technology Award

Agilysys, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGYS), a leading global provider of next-generation hospitality software solutions and services, today announced that the company has been recognized in Global Gaming Business Magazine’s Annual Gaming & Technology Awards by winning the Gold Award for Best Productivity-Enhancement Technology for its rGuest Service solution.

The GGB Gaming & Technology Awards are the casino industry’s most prestigious awards for technology, products and services that enhance the gaming experience. The honors are designed to recognize and encourage innovation and technology in the rapidly changing casino industry.

The Best Productivity-Enhancement Technology Award is presented to the solution that most improves property jobs or tasks to improve staff and operational efficiency, and enhance the guest experience. Submissions were collected from gaming solution vendors across the industry and were judged by a panel of independent industry executives, consultants and experts.

"We are pleased to recognize Agilysys as a 2020 GGB Gaming & Technology Awards winner," said Roger Gros, Publisher at GGB Magazine. "It is clear that the company's technology innovations have contributed to their customers’ success. Congratulations to the entire Agilysys team."

Agilysys rGuest Service is an easy-to-use, cloud-native SaaS-based and on-premise capable Service optimization solution. With a powerful and highly flexible platform, it monitors events across various staff and guest touchpoints, and provides services assignment with context-based guest, location and task details, and optimized routing of tasks and approvals with support for smartphones, tablets, laptops and wearables. The product allows properties to maintain brand standards and offer enhanced guest experience with minimal training via guided hotel room cleaning and inspections as well as preventive maintenance. And with support for both cloud/SaaS and on-premise deployment options, rGuest Service offers the flexibility to support any IT framework.

rGuest Service streamlines operations across the property.

  • rGuest Service for Housekeeping brings an intuitive, mobile user experience with room details updated in real time. Assign Guest Room Attendants and quickly transfer assignments to the appropriate staff featuring an easy to use display of room number and guest last name.
  • rGuest Service for Preventive Maintenance ensures assets are serviced according to manufacturers’ guidelines for warranties and maintenance certificates. Preventive Maintenance Schedule assigns asset inspection based on number of days, weeks, quarters, or other intervals with relevant checklists, product manuals and calculates the cost associated with each maintenance schedule.
  • rGuest Service for 2-way Guest Communication uses SMS to enable personalized communication between guests and staff members for property inquiries, special housekeeping requests, room-ready notifications, and other staff/guest interactions.

“It is a great privilege to receive the prestigious GGB Gold Award for Best Productivity-Enhancement Technology. Many of our customers are already reaping the benefits of delivering an enhanced guest experience using rGuest Service while optimizing staffing levels,” said Hari Vadapalli, Vice President, engineering at Agilysys. “This product was developed in close collaboration with leading hospitality customers to provide them with a flexible way to manage a variety of tasks while increasing operational efficiency and continuing to elevate the guest experience.

