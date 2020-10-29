IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

1. KEY INFORMATION

Name of person dealing (Note 1) Invesco Ltd. Company dealt in Willis Towers Watson plc Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2) Ordinary Shares IE00BDB6Q211 Date of dealing 28-10-2020

INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)

Long Short Number (%) Number (%) (1) Relevant securities 1,731,413 1.343% 3,400 0.003% (2) Derivatives (other than options) (3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell Total 1,731,413 1.343% 3,400 0.003%

Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)