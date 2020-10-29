 

SecurePay From OLB Group Simplifies SMB Billing Through QuickBooks Connection

The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLB), a provider of cloud-based omnicommerce and payment acceptance solutions for small- and mid-size merchants, announced it has activated a direct connection between its SecurePay payment gateway and QuickBooks online and QuickBooks desktop accounting solutions. Through this connection, merchants utilizing SecurePay services or the OmniSoft business management platform can easily issue customer invoices from QuickBooks.

Designed to work with QuickBooks, the direct invoicing service for SecurePay merchants enables instant invoice generation and billing. Through the connection, invoices are electronically issued to customers through the secure payment processing network. Invoice tracking and management within QuickBooks is supported through the connection to maximize merchant efficiency.

Ronny Yakov, chief executive officer of OLB, said, “QuickBooks is a leading accounting system used by many small- and medium-sized merchants for tasks which include billing and invoicing customers. This direct connection between QuickBooks and SecurePay provides for instant billing through a secure cloud-based payment processing platform without any extra steps. Our vision is to continue providing merchants with flexible options that accommodate many of their custom needs through cloud-based omnicommerce services which offer significant efficiencies and flexibility.”

Merchants interested in implementing omnicommerce services that can streamline invoicing within a QuickBooks environment can set up an account at https://cardaccept.com/#contact.

For more information about The OLB Group, please visit www.olb.com and www.olb.com/investors-data.

Safe Harbor Statement

All statements from The OLB Group, Inc. in this news release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning the impact of COVID-19 on our operations and financial condition our ability to implement our proprietary merchant boarding and CRM system and to roll out our Omni Commerce applications to our current merchants and the integration of our secure payment gateway with our crowdfunding platform. While the Company’s management has based any forward-looking statements contained herein on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are outside of our control, that could cause actual results to materially differ from such statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include statements regarding the expected revenue and income for operations to be generated by The OLB Group, Inc. For other factors that may cause our actual results to differ from those that are expected, see the information under the caption “Risk Factors” in the Company’s most recent Form 10-K and 10-Q filings, and amendments thereto, as well as other public filings with the SEC since such date. The Company operates in a rapidly changing and competitive environment, and new risks may arise. Accordingly, investors should not place any reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. The Company disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statement.

About The OLB Group, Inc.

The OLB Group, Inc. is a payment facilitator and commerce service provider that delivers cloud-based merchant services for web-based and brick-and-mortar organizations. OLB provides a seamless, end-to-end digital commerce solution that includes site creation, hosting, transaction processing and payment gateway, order fulfillment, customer service, outbound marketing, sales reporting, and fundraising. With services from private label shopping sites designed to maintain the unique look or feel of the merchant website, to order fulfillment and customer service, OLB remains invisible to the user and promotes the merchant’s brand with market-leading technology and solutions. For more information about solutions, services, or to find a reseller, please visit www.olb.com. Investor information is available at www.olb.com/investors-data.

