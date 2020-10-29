 

ExOne to Optimize Sand 3D Printers for Use with ITOCHU Ceratech Corporation’s Cerabeads

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.10.2020, 13:57  |  44   |   |   

The ExOne Company (Nasdaq: XONE), the global leader in industrial sand and metal 3D printers using binder jetting technology, today announced an agreement to optimize its sand 3D printers for use with premium Naigai Cerabeads from ITOCHU Ceratech Corporation, a leading Japanese ceramic product manufacturer.

Cerabeads are a premium ceramic foundry sand used to create molds and cores for metal casting high-value products in the automotive, oil & gas, mining and construction industries. That includes cylinder blocks and hydraulic valves, as well as pumps, impellers and tools.

Compared to natural sand and other foundry media, Cerabeads deliver mold and core packages with a range of benefits:

  • Higher-strength sandcasting packages
  • High heat resistance, with low thermal expansion
  • Improved final part resolution and surface finish
  • Reduced waste and dust, with high reclamation value

In use at more than 100 foundries worldwide, Cerabeads deliver outstanding results with a range of metals, including steels (low-alloy, carbon, and stainless), iron (gray, ductile), aluminum, and other metals where tight control and surface finish is desired.

As part of its agreement, ExOne will develop and optimize the process settings of its S-Print, S-Max, and S-Max Pro sand 3D printers for use with Naigai Cerabeads. ExOne will continue to offer ITOCHU’s Cerabeads with its 3D printing technology as an optimized package to its North American customers.

About ExOne
 ExOne is the pioneer and global leader in binder jet 3D printing technology. Since 1995, we’ve been on a mission to deliver powerful 3D printers that solve the toughest problems and enable world-changing innovations. Our 3D printing systems quickly transform powder materials — including metals, ceramics, composites and sand — into precision parts, metalcasting molds and cores, and innovative tooling solutions. Industrial customers use our technology to save time and money, reduce waste, improve their manufacturing flexibility, and deliver designs and products that were once impossible. As home to the world’s leading team of binder jetting experts, ExOne also provides specialized 3D printing services, including on-demand production of mission-critical parts, as well as engineering and design consulting. Learn more about ExOne at www.exone.com or on Twitter at @ExOneCo. We invite you to join with us to #MakeMetalGreen.

The ExOne Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Gilead Sciences Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend
Newmont Increases Quarterly Dividend by 60 Percent to $0.40 Per Share
Coeur Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Verastem Oncology Announces New Data Published in The Lancet Oncology Supports Potential of VS-6766 ...
Pinterest Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Gilead Sciences Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Fastly Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Moderna Partners with Takeda and the Government of Japan to Supply 50 Million Doses of mRNA Vaccine ...
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Ford’s Strong Q3 Driven by Higher Demand, Operating Execution, With Game-Changing Vehicle ...
Titel
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Limelight Networks Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Gilead’s Antiviral Veklury (remdesivir) for Treatment ...
Gilead Sciences Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend
Moderna Announces Supply Agreement with the Ministry of Public Health to Supply Qatar with mRNA ...
UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency Begins Rolling Review of Moderna’s mRNA ...
Newmont Increases Quarterly Dividend by 60 Percent to $0.40 Per Share
Fiverr Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
C3.ai, Microsoft, and Adobe Combine Forces to Re-invent CRM with AI
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.10.20
The ExOne Company Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Release and Conference Call
22.10.20
ExOne Awarded Contract to Develop and Qualify Novel High-Strength Steel for United States Air Force