U.S. Bancorp to speak at the BancAnalysts Association of Boston Conference

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) announced today that Vice Chair and Chief Financial Officer Terry Dolan and Sr. Executive Vice President and Chief Credit Officer Mark Runkel will present at the BancAnalysts Association of Boston Conference held virtually at 8:50 a.m. ET on Friday, November 6.

A live webcast will be available on the day of the conference, at the “Webcasts and Presentations” section of the U.S. Bank Investor Relations website.