 

U.S. Bancorp to speak at the BancAnalysts Association of Boston Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.10.2020, 14:00  |  24   |   |   

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) announced today that Vice Chair and Chief Financial Officer Terry Dolan and Sr. Executive Vice President and Chief Credit Officer Mark Runkel will present at the BancAnalysts Association of Boston Conference held virtually at 8:50 a.m. ET on Friday, November 6.

A live webcast will be available on the day of the conference, at the “Webcasts and Presentations” section of the U.S. Bank Investor Relations website.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, with more than 70,000 employees and $507 billion in assets as of September 30, 2020, is the parent company of U.S. Bank National Association, the fifth-largest commercial bank in the United States. The Minneapolis-based bank blends its relationship teams, branches and ATM network with mobile and online tools that allow customers to bank how, when and where they prefer. U.S. Bank is committed to serving its millions of retail, business, wealth management, payment, commercial and corporate, and investment services customers across the country and around the world as a trusted financial partner, a commitment recognized by the Ethisphere Institute naming the bank one of the 2020 World’s Most Ethical Companies. Visit U.S. Bank at www.usbank.com or follow on social media to stay up to date with company news.

