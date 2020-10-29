CBB Bancorp, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Financial Results

“We are operating in unprecedented times, and I am proud of our team working together with our customers to get through this COVID-19 pandemic and economic crisis,” says Ms. Kim, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We are seeing positive trends as we navigate through the COVID-19 pandemic. The initial three-month loan deferment totaled approximately $286.9 million or 26.9% of total loan portfolio. However, the second round of loan payment deferments as of September 30, 2020, amounted to approximately $21.1 million or 2.1% of total loan portfolio. We will continue to work with our customers through this economic crisis while we continue to maintain strong capital and liquidity."

CBB Bancorp, Inc. ("CBB" or the "Company') (OTCQX: CBBI), the holding company of Commonwealth Business Bank (the "Bank"), announced today net income for third quarter 2020 of $2.9 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, an increase of 75.7% compared to $1.7 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, in the prior quarter and a decrease of 15.0% compared to $3.4 million, or $0.33 per share, in the same period last year.

Overall Results

Net income for third quarter 2020 was positively impacted by higher net interest income and gain on sale of loans. The return on average assets for third quarter 2020 was 0.85% compared to 0.52% for second quarter 2020 and 1.15% for third quarter 2019. The return on average equity for third quarter 2020 was 7.43% compared to 4.36% for second quarter of 2020 and 9.44% for third quarter 2019. The cost of funds for third quarter 2020 was 0.85% compared to 1.20% for second quarter 2020 and 1.93% for third quarter 2019. The efficiency ratio for third quarter 2020 was 58.77% compared to 66.02% for second quarter 2020 and 61.47% for third quarter 2019.

Net Interest Income and Margin:

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for third quarter 2020 was $10.7 million, an increase of $790 thousand, or 8.0%, from second quarter 2020, and a decrease of $257 thousand, or 2.4%, from third quarter 2019. The increase in net interest income was primarily driven by our ability to continue to aggressively lower deposit rates and wholesale borrowing costs while strategically shifting our deposit mix to lower-cost core deposits.

Net Interest Margin

Our net interest margin for third quarter 2020 was 3.20% compared to 3.17% for second quarter 2020 and 3.78% for third quarter 2019. The slight increase in net interest margin was due to our time deposits repricing lower, which will continue as deposits reach their maturities. Our cost of funds improved significantly for third quarter 2020 to 0.85% from 1.20% for second quarter 2020 and 1.93% for third quarter 2019.

Provision for Loan Losses:

Our provision for loan losses for third quarter 2020 was $1.6 million, compared to $1.6 million for second quarter 2020 and $300 thousand for third quarter 2019. Approximately $521 thousand of the third quarter provision was driven by an increase in qualitative factors, while $810 thousand was attributed to specific reserve requirements for impaired loans. The assumptions underlying these qualitative factors included a deterioration in the macro-economic environment caused by the pandemic and the uncertainties surrounding the financial condition of our borrowers who received loan deferments under the CARES Act. See Table 10 for additional details and trends. For additional information, go to www.cbb-bank.com under tab “About Us” and select “Investors Relations” to see 3Q 2020 Overview and COVID-19 Updates presentation.

Noninterest Income:

Noninterest income for third quarter 2020 was $3.0 million compared to $1.5 million for second quarter 2020 and $2.4 million for third quarter 2019. The increase in third quarter 2020 was due to higher gains on sale of SBA loans resulting from significantly higher sales volume and higher premiums. Premiums averaged 9.8% compared to 8.6% for the second quarter 2020, and 8.9% for the third quarter 2019. As a result, the volume of loans sold during third quarter 2020 increased to $24.9 million, compared to $9.8 million for second quarter 2020, and $25.37 million for third quarter 2019.

Noninterest Expense:

Noninterest expense for third quarter 2020 was $8.0 million compared to $7.5 million for second quarter 2020 and $8.2 million for third quarter 2019. Salaries and employee benefits increased by $331 thousand compared to the prior quarter. The increase reflected lower deferred loan origination costs for the current quarter due to lower PPP loan origination.

Income Taxes:

The Company’s effective tax rate for third quarter 2020 was 27.9% compared to 27.0% for second quarter 2020 and 29.4% for third quarter 2019.

Balance Sheet:

Investment Securities:

Investment securities were $88.8 million at September 30, 2020, a decrease of $2.3 million from June 30, 2020 and $8.4 million from September 30, 2019. The decreases were due to principal paydowns. There were no portfolio additions.

Loans Receivable:

Loans receivable outstanding (including loans held for sale) at September 30, 2020 was $1.01 billion, an increase of $7 million, or 0.7%, from June 30, 2020, and an increase of $106.9 million, or 11.8% from September 30, 2019.

We provided loan payment deferments to our commercial borrowers under the CARES Act. The first round of loans with three-month deferment at June 30, 2020 totaled approximately $286.9 million or 26.9% of total loan portfolio. The second round of loan payment deferments as of September 30, 2020, totaled approximately $21.1 million or 2.0% of loan portfolio. We anticipate there may be additional loan deferments as the six-month SBA loan payment relief to our SBA borrowers had expired in September 2020. SBA borrowers are required to make payments beginning October 2020 unless their loans were originated after April 2020. SBA will only cover principal and interest payments for the six-month period. Our weighted average loan-to-value of CRE loans was 72.2% at September 30, 2020. Excluding SBA loans, our weighted average loan-to-value of CRE loans was 55.1%. For additional information, please go to www.cbb-bank.com under tab “About Us” and select “Investors Relations” to see 3Q 2020 Overview and COVID-19 updates presentation.

Paycheck Protection Program (PPP):

Paycheck Protection Program loans totaled $92.7 million at September 30, 2020. Unearned fees are accreted to income based on the two-year contractual maturity. The SBA did not approve any PPP loan forgiveness application process in the third quarter 2020 and, accordingly, no PPP loans were forgiven in the quarter. SBA has streamlined the PPP forgiveness applications for loans of $50 thousand and under. We anticipate the forgiveness approvals will begin during the fourth quarter of 2020. As we process the loan forgiveness, we will recognize the remaining unaccreted fee income. As of September 30, 2020, we had approximately 700 PPP loans totaling $15.2 million with balances of $50 thousand and under. The remaining unaccreted balance for such loans was $600 thousand.

Allowance for Loan Losses and Asset Quality:

The allowance for loan losses at September 30, 2020 was $13.6 million, or 1.35% of portfolio loans, compared to $12.3 million, or 1.22% of portfolio loans, at June 30, 2020. Excluding PPP loans of $92.7 million, which are government guaranteed, the allowance for loan losses at September 30, 2020 was 1.48% compared to 1.34% at June 30, 2020. Non-performing loans as of September 30, 2020 was $4.1 million, down from $4.2 million at June 30, 2020. Loans with payment deferments are considered performing loans in accordance with the regulatory guidance. Our coverage ratio of allowance for loan losses to nonperforming assets continues to exceed 300%. For additional information, please go to www.cbb-bank.com under tab “About Us” and select “Investors Relations” to see 3Q 2020 Overview and COVID-19 Updates presentation.

SBA Loans Held for Sale:

SBA loans held for sale at September 30, 2020 were $53.8 million, compared to $32.3 million at June 30, 2020 and $42.1 million at September 30, 2019. We continue to assess SBA loan sale premiums and plan to sell loans when it is advantageous to do so. During the quarter, loan sale premiums fluctuated higher and the volume of loan sales increased significantly as demand for SBA loans has returned to the secondary market. See comments under “Noninterest Income”, and the Table 7 for additional SBA loan origination and sale data.

Deposits:

Deposits were $1.10 billion at September 30, 2020, up $73.7 million from June 30, 2020 and up $112.1 million from September 30, 2019. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits (DDAs) increased $68.3 million or 23.2% from June 30, 2020 and increased $163.3 million or 81.6% from September 30, 2019. DDAs were 33.0% of total deposits at September 30, 2020 compared to 28.7% at June 30, 2020 and 20.2% at September 30, 2019. NOW and MMDA increased $36.8 million or 19.1% from June 30, 2020 and increased $106.3 million or 86.1% from September 30, 2019. Time Deposits decreased $24.8 million or 5.3% from June 30, 2020 and decreased $155.1 million or 25.8% from September 30, 2019. Our time deposits at September 30, 2020 were $446.7 million or 40.6% of total deposits, compared to $471.5 million or 45.9% of total deposits at June 30, 2020 and down from $601.8 million or 60.8% of total deposits at September 30, 2019. Our cost of funds for third quarter 2020 decreased to 0.85% from to 1.20% in second quarter 2020 and 1.93% for third quarter 2019.

Borrowings:

Borrowings at September 30, 2020 consisted of $70.0 million of Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco (FHLB-SF) advances, compared to $20 million at June 30, 2020. The historically low market interest rates enabled us to match fund some of our fixed rate loans with long term, low cost funds to minimize interest rate risk.

Additionally, we match funded approximately $58.7 million of PPP loans using the FRB PPP Liquidity Facility without taking on liquidity or funding risk. The current borrowing rate for the facility is 0.35% and the PPP loan rate is 1% plus a loan fee ranging from 1.0% to 5% depending on the loan amount.

Capital:

Stockholders’ equity was $156.0 million at September 30, 2020, representing an increase of $3.3 million, or 2.2%, over stockholders’ equity of $152.8 million at June 30, 2020. Book value per share at September 30, 2020 was $15.23 compared with $14.92 at June 30, 2020, an increase of $0.31 per share or 2.1%.

All of our regulatory capital ratios increased at September 30, 2020 from their levels at June 30, 2020 and continue to exceed the minimum levels required to be considered “Well Capitalized” as defined for bank regulatory purposes and in compliance with the fully phased-in Basel III requirements, which went into effect on January 1, 2019, as shown on Table 11 in this press release. Importantly, our Common Equity Tier 1 risked-based capital at September 30, 2020 was 15.24% at the Company level and 15.20% at the Bank level.

About CBB Bancorp, Inc.:

CBB Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company of Commonwealth Business Bank, a full-service commercial bank which specializes in small-to medium-sized businesses and does business as “CBB Bank.” The Bank has eight full-service branches in Los Angeles and Orange Counties in California, and Dallas County in Texas; two SBA regional offices in Los Angeles and Dallas Counties; and five loan production offices in Texas, Georgia, Colorado and Washington.

STATEMENT OF INCOME AND PERFORMANCE HIGHLIGHT (Unaudited) - Table 1 (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, $ % September 30, $ % September 30, September 30, $ % 2020 2020 Change Change 2019 Change Change 2020 2019 Change Change Interest income $ 13,212 $ 13,206 $ 6 0.0 % $ 15,888 $ (2,676 ) (16.8 %) $ 40,891 $ 47,768 $ (6,877 ) (14.4 %) Interest expense 2,558 3,342 (784 ) (23.5 %) 4,977 (2,419 ) (48.6 %) 9,881 14,139 (4,258 ) (30.1 %) Net interest income 10,654 9,864 790 8.0 % 10,911 (257 ) (2.4 %) 31,010 33,629 (2,619 ) (7.8 %) Provision for loan losses 1,600 1,600 - - 300 1,300 433.3 % 3,900 600 3,300 550.0 % Net interest income after provision for loan losses 9,054 8,264 790 9.6 % 10,611 (1,557 ) (14.7 %) 27,110 33,029 (5,919 ) (17.9 %) Gain on sale of loans 1,662 509 1,153 226.5 % 1,396 266 19.1 % 3,110 4,672 (1,562 ) (33.4 %) Gain (loss) on sale of OREO - 9 (9 ) (100.0 %) - - - 3 (14 ) 17 121.4 % SBA servicing fee income, net 948 738 210 28.5 % 523 425 81.3 % 2,058 1,338 720 53.8 % SBA servicing right impairment - - - - - - - - - - - Service charges and other income 385 251 134 53.4 % 505 (120 ) (23.8 %) 1,032 1,539 (507 ) (32.9 %) Noninterest income 2,995 1,507 1,488 98.7 % 2,424 571 23.6 % 6,203 7,535 (1,332 ) (17.7 %) Salaries and employee benefits 4,948 4,617 331 7.2 % 5,132 (184 ) (3.6 %) 15,267 15,697 (430 ) (2.7 %) Occupancy and equipment 938 943 (5 ) (0.5 %) 869 69 7.9 % 2,827 2,532 295 11.7 % Marketing expense 265 279 (14 ) (5.0 %) 302 (37 ) (12.3 %) 1,002 1,811 (809 ) (44.7 %) Professional expense 503 500 3 0.6 % 691 (188 ) (27.2 %) 1,438 1,903 (465 ) (24.4 %) Other expenses 1,367 1,168 199 17.0 % 1,203 164 13.6 % 3,929 3,819 110 2.9 % Noninterest expense 8,021 7,507 514 6.8 % 8,197 (176 ) (2.1 %) 24,463 25,762 (1,299 ) (5.0 %) Income before income tax expense 4,028 2,264 1,764 77.9 % 4,838 (810 ) (16.7 %) 8,850 14,802 (5,952 ) (40.2 %) Income tax expense 1,125 612 513 83.8 % 1,421 (296 ) (20.8 %) 2,683 4,312 (1,629 ) (37.8 %) Net income $ 2,903 $ 1,652 $ 1,251 75.7 % $ 3,417 $ (514 ) (15.0 %) $ 6,167 $ 10,490 $ (4,323 ) (41.2 %) Effective tax rate 27.9 % 27.0 % 0.9 % 3.3 % 29.4 % (1.4 %) (4.9 %) 30.3 % 29.1 % 1.2 % 4.1 % Outstanding number of shares 10,247,292 10,237,310 9,982 0.1 % 10,170,760 76,532 0.8 % 10,247,292 10,170,760 76,532 0.8 % Weighted average shares for basic EPS 10,244,037 10,237,310 6,727 0.1 % 10,141,086 102,951 1.0 % 10,235,197 10,123,118 112,079 1.1 % Weighted average shares for diluted EPS 10,273,148 10,276,637 (3,489 ) (0.0 %) 10,321,937 (48,789 ) (0.5 %) 10,287,659 10,341,228 (53,569 ) (0.5 %) Basic EPS $ 0.28 $ 0.16 $ 0.12 75.0 % $ 0.34 $ (0.06 ) (17.6 %) $ 0.60 $ 1.04 $ (0.44 ) (42.3 %) Diluted EPS $ 0.28 $ 0.16 $ 0.12 75.0 % $ 0.33 $ (0.05 ) (15.2 %) $ 0.60 $ 1.01 $ (0.41 ) (40.6 %) Return on average assets 0.85 % 0.52 % 0.33 % 63.5 % 1.15 % (0.30 %) (26.1 %) 0.65 % 1.21 % (0.56 %) (46.3 %) Return on average equity 7.43 % 4.36 % 3.07 % 70.4 % 9.44 % (2.01 %) (21.3 %) 5.39 % 10.09 % (4.70 %) (46.6 %) Efficiency ratio¹ 58.77 % 66.02 % (7.25 %) (11.0 %) 61.47 % (2.7 %) (4.4 %) 65.74 % 62.58 % 3.16 % 5.0 % Yield on interest-earning assets² 3.96 % 4.24 % (0.28 %) (6.6 %) 5.49 % (1.53 %) (27.9 %) 4.46 % 5.66 % (1.20 %) (21.2 %) Cost of funds 0.85 % 1.20 % (0.35 %) (29.2 %) 1.93 % (1.08 %) (56.0 %) 1.21 % 1.87 % (0.66 %) (35.3 %) Cost of funds exc. SBA PPP loan funding 0.89 % 1.25 % (0.36 %) (28.8 %) 1.25 % Net interest margin² 3.20 % 3.17 % 0.03 % 1.0 % 3.78 % (0.58 %) (15.3 %) 3.38 % 3.99 % (0.61 %) (15.3 %) Net interest margin exc. SBA PPP loans² 3.27 % 3.20 % 0.07 % 2.2 % 3.43 %

¹ Represents the ratio of noninterest expense less other real estate owned operations to the sum of net interest income before provision for credit losses and total noninterest income, less gains/(loss) on sale of securities, other-than-temporary impairment recovery/(loss) on investment securities and gain/(loss) from other real estate owned. ² Amounts calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the current statutory federal tax rate

BALANCE SHEET, CAPITAL AND OTHER DATA (Unaudited) - Table 2 (Dollars in thousands) September 30, June 30, $ % September 30, $ % 2020 2020 Change Change 2019 Change Change ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 8,030 $ 9,043 $ (1,013 ) (11.2 %) $ 12,448 $ (4,418 ) (35.5 %) Interest-earning deposits at the FRB and other banks 212,279 179,519 32,760 18.2 % 72,907 139,372 191.2 % Investment securities¹ 88,784 91,091 (2,307 ) (2.5 %) 97,141 (8,357 ) (8.6 %) Loans held-for-sale, at the lower of cost or fair value 53,755 32,264 21,491 66.6 % 42,132 11,623 27.6 % Loans receivable 1,011,867 1,005,128 6,739 0.7 % 905,004 106,863 11.8 % Allowance for loan losses (13,614 ) (12,283 ) (1,331 ) (10.8 %) (9,978 ) (3,636 ) (36.4 %) Loans receivable, net 998,253 992,845 5,408 0.5 % 895,026 103,227 11.5 % OREO - - - - 11 (11 ) (100.0 %) Restricted stock investments 8,196 8,196 - - 8,194 2 0.0 % Servicing assets 9,043 8,944 99 1.1 % 9,953 (910 ) (9.1 %) Other assets 21,064 21,383 (319 ) (1.5 %) 21,885 (821 ) (3.8 %) Total assets $ 1,399,404 $ 1,343,285 $ 56,119 4.2 % $ 1,159,697 $ 239,707 20.7 % LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Noninterest-bearing $ 363,350 $ 295,003 $ 68,347 23.2 % $ 200,034 $ 163,316 81.6 % Interest-bearing 738,040 732,647 5,393 0.7 % 789,280 (51,240 ) (6.5 %) Total deposits 1,101,390 1,027,650 73,740 7.2 % 989,314 112,076 11.3 % FHLB advances and other borrowing 128,671 148,671 (20,000 ) (13.5 %) 10,000 118,671 1186.7 % Other liabilities 13,295 14,208 (913 ) (6.4 %) 15,164 (1,869 ) (12.3 %) Total liabilities 1,243,356 1,190,529 52,827 4.4 % 1,014,478 228,878 22.6 % Stockholders' Equity 156,048 152,756 3,292 2.2 % 145,219 10,829 7.5 % TOTAL LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,399,404 $ 1,343,285 $ 56,119 4.2 % $ 1,159,697 $ 239,707 20.7 % CAPITAL RATIOS Leverage ratio Company 11.76 % 11.98 % (0.22 %) (1.8 %) 12.14 % (0.38 %) (3.1 %) Bank 11.72 % 11.94 % (0.22 %) (1.8 %) 12.10 % (0.38 %) (3.1 %) Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio Company 15.24 % 15.23 % 0.01 % 0.1 % 14.71 % 0.53 % 3.6 % Bank 15.20 % 15.18 % 0.02 % 0.1 % 14.66 % 0.54 % 3.7 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio Company 15.24 % 15.23 % 0.01 % 0.1 % 14.71 % 0.53 % 3.6 % Bank 15.20 % 15.18 % 0.02 % 0.1 % 14.66 % 0.54 % 3.7 % Total risk-based capital ratio Company 16.50 % 16.48 % 0.02 % 0.1 % 15.80 % 0.70 % 4.4 % Bank 16.45 % 16.43 % 0.02 % 0.1 % 15.75 % 0.70 % 4.4 % Book value per share $ 15.23 $ 14.92 $ 0.31 2.1 % $ 14.28 $ 0.95 6.7 % Loan-to-Deposit (LTD) ratio 91.87 % 97.81 % (5.94 %) (6.1 %) 91.48 % 0.39 % 0.4 % Nonperforming assets 4,111 4,189 (78 ) (1.9 %) 5,134 $ (1,023 ) (19.9 %) Nonperforming assets as a % of loans receivable 0.41 % 0.42 % (0.01 %) (2.4 %) 0.57 % (0.16 %) (28.1 %) ALLL as a % of loans receivable 1.35 % 1.22 % 0.13 % 10.7 % 1.10 % 0.25 % 22.7 % ALLL as a % of loans receivable exc. SBA PPP loans 1.48 % 1.34 % 0.14 % 10.4 % ¹ Includes AFS and HTM

FIVE-QUARTER STATEMENT OF INCOME (Unaudited) - Table 3 (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 Interest income $ 13,212 $ 13,206 $ 14,473 $ 15,254 $ 15,888 Interest expense 2,558 3,342 3,981 4,517 4,977 Net interest income 10,654 9,864 10,492 10,737 10,911 Provision for loan losses 1,600 1,600 700 700 300 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 9,054 8,264 9,792 10,037 10,611 Gain on sale of loans 1,662 509 939 1,481 1,396 Gain (loss) on sale of OREO - 9 (6 ) - - SBA servicing fee income, net 948 738 372 413 523 SBA servicing right impairment - - - - - Service charges and other income 385 251 396 416 505 Noninterest income 2,995 1,507 1,701 2,310 2,424 Salaries and employee benefits 4,948 4,617 5,702 5,355 5,132 Occupancy and equipment 938 943 946 978 869 Marketing expense 265 279 458 119 302 Professional expense 503 500 435 417 691 Other expenses 1,367 1,168 1,394 1,487 1,203 Noninterest expense 8,021 7,507 8,935 8,356 8,197 Income before income tax expense 4,028 2,264 2,558 3,991 4,838 Income tax expense 1,125 612 946 1,137 1,421 Net income $ 2,903 $ 1,652 $ 1,612 $ 2,854 $ 3,417 Effective tax rate 27.9 % 27.0 % 37.0 % 28.5 % 29.4 % Outstanding number of shares 10,247,292 10,237,310 10,237,310 10,197,380 10,170,760 Weighted average shares for basic EPS 10,244,037 10,237,310 10,224,146 10,188,700 10,141,086 Weighted average shares for diluted EPS 10,273,148 10,276,637 10,327,730 10,336,793 10,321,937 Basic EPS $ 0.28 $ 0.16 $ 0.16 $ 0.28 $ 0.34 Diluted EPS $ 0.28 $ 0.16 $ 0.16 $ 0.28 $ 0.33

QUARTERLY SALARIES BENEFIT METRICS (Unaudited) - Table 4 (Dollars in thousands) At or for the Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 Salaries and benefits $ 4,948 $ 4,617 $ 5,702 $ 5,355 $ 5,132 FTE at the end of period 179 191 194 190 190 Average FTE during the period 181 193 192 191 191 Salaries and benefits/average FTE¹ $ 109 $ 96 $ 119 $ 111 $ 106 Salaries and benefits/average assets¹ 1.45 % 1.44 % 2.03 % 1.83 % 1.72 % Noninterest expense/average assets¹ 2.34 % 2.35 % 3.19 % 2.85 % 2.75 % 1 Annualized

FIVE-QUARTER BALANCE SHEET (Unaudited) - Table 5 (Dollars in thousands) September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 8,030 $ 9,043 $ 7,804 $ 10,059 $ 12,448 Interest-earning deposits at the FRB and other banks 212,279 179,519 113,880 93,259 72,907 Investment securities¹ 88,784 91,091 91,863 94,640 97,141 Loans held-for-sale, at the lower of cost or fair value 53,755 32,264 29,989 28,826 42,132 Loans receivable 1,011,867 1,005,128 931,717 906,875 905,004 Allowance for loan losses (13,614 ) (12,283 ) (11,034 ) (10,596 ) (9,978 ) Loans receivable, net 998,253 992,845 920,683 896,279 895,026 OREO - - 364 362 11 Restricted stock investments 8,196 8,196 8,194 8,194 8,194 Servicing assets 9,043 8,944 9,203 9,697 9,953 Other assets 21,064 21,383 20,144 21,372 21,885 Total assets $ 1,399,404 $ 1,343,285 $ 1,202,124 $ 1,162,688 $ 1,159,697 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Noninterest-bearing $ 363,350 $ 295,003 $ 211,139 $ 209,484 $ 200,034 Interest-bearing 738,040 732,647 739,285 763,822 789,280 Total deposits 1,101,390 1,027,650 950,424 973,306 989,314 FHLB advances 128,671 148,671 85,000 25,000 10,000 Other liabilities 13,295 14,208 16,895 16,298 15,164 Total liabilities 1,243,356 1,190,529 1,052,319 1,014,604 1,014,478 Stockholders' Equity 156,048 152,756 149,805 148,084 145,219 TOTAL LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,399,404 $ 1,343,285 $ 1,202,124 $ 1,162,688 $ 1,159,697 ¹ Includes AFS and HTM

FIVE-QUARTER LOANS RECEIVABLE COMPONENTS (Unaudited) - Table 6 (Dollars in thousands) September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 Balance % Balance % Balance % Balance % Balance % Construction $ 18,236 1.8 % $ 14,649 1.5 % $ 12,607 1.4 % $ 16,957 1.9 % $ 18,477 2.0 % Commercial real estate 779,062 77.0 % 769,563 76.6 % 768,539 82.5 % 746,969 82.4 % 725,096 80.1 % Commercial and industrial 211,298 20.9 % 215,362 21.4 % 143,117 15.4 % 135,412 14.9 % 153,306 16.9 % Consumer 2,751 0.3 % 5,646 0.6 % 5,056 0.5 % 5,184 0.6 % 5,389 0.6 % Gross loans 1,011,347 99.9 % 1,005,220 100.0 % 929,319 99.7 % 904,522 99.7 % 902,268 99.7 % Net deferred loan fees/costs 520 0.1 % (92 ) 0.0 % 2,398 0.3 % 2,353 0.3 % 2,736 0.3 % Loans receivable $ 1,011,867 100.0 % $ 1,005,128 100.0 % $ 931,717 100.0 % $ 906,875 100.0 % $ 905,004 100.0 % Loans held-for-sale $ 53,755 $ 32,264 $ 29,989 $ 28,826 $ 42,132 Loans receivable, including loans held-for-sale $ 1,065,622 $ 1,037,392 $ 961,706 $ 935,701 $ 947,136

SBA LOAN PRODUCTIONS/SALES DATA (Unaudited) - Table 7 (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 2020 2019 SBA loans held-for-sale at beginning of the quarter/year $ 32,264 $ 29,988 $ 28,826 $ 42,132 $ 46,875 $ 28,826 $ 45,665 SBA loans originated/transferred from/to held-for- investment during the quarter/year 46,731 12,497 20,479 19,146 20,850 79,707 84,131 SBA loans sold during the quarter/year (24,866 ) (9,832 ) (18,530 ) (28,948 ) (25,276 ) (53,228 ) (86,419 ) SBA loans principal payment, net of advance (374 ) (389 ) (787 ) (3,504 ) (317 ) (1,550 ) (1,245 ) SBA loans held-for-sale at end of the quarter/year $ 53,755 $ 32,264 $ 29,988 $ 28,826 $ 42,132 $ 53,755 $ 42,132 Gain on sale of SBA loans $ 1,662 $ 509 $ 939 $ 1,481 $ 1,396 $ 3,110 $ 4,672 Premium on sale (weighted average) 9.8 % 8.6 % 8.0 % 7.6 % 8.7 % 8.9 % 8.4 % SBA loan production $ 59,944 $ 104,800 $ 31,794 $ 30,783 $ 30,009 $ 196,538 $ 106,193

SBA SERVICING ASSETS AND SERVICING FEES (Unaudited) - Table 8 (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 2020 2019 SBA servicing assets @ beginning of the quarter/year $ 8,944 $ 9,203 $ 9,697 $ 9,953 $ 10,174 $ 9,697 $ 10,541 Newly added SBA servicing assets from SBA loans sold 523 197 383 606 531 1,103 1,784 Regular quarterly/annual servicing assets amortization (384 ) (383 ) (388 ) (402 ) (398 ) (1,155 ) (1,188 ) SBA servicing assets amortized from SBA loans paid off/charged off (40 ) (73 ) (489 ) (460 ) (354 ) (602 ) (1,184 ) Subtotal before impairment 9,043 8,944 9,203 9,697 9,953 9,043 9,953 SBA servicing assets impairment - - - - - - - SBA servicing liability impairment - - - - - - - SBA servicing assets @ end of the quarter/year $ 9,043 $ 8,944 $ 9,203 $ 9,697 $ 9,953 $ 9,043 $ 9,953

FIVE-QUARTER DEPOSIT COMPONENTS (Unaudited) - Table 9 (Dollars in thousands) September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 Balance % Balance % Balance % Balance % Balance % Noninterest-bearing demand $ 363,350 33.0 % $ 295,003 28.7 % $ 211,139 22.2 % $ 209,484 21.5 % $ 200,034 20.2 % NOW & MMDA 229,730 20.9 % 192,950 18.8 % 136,356 14.3 % 117,450 12.1 % 123,477 12.5 % Savings 61,631 5.6 % 68,244 6.6 % 64,659 6.8 % 67,060 6.9 % 63,978 6.5 % TCDs of $250K and under 230,230 20.9 % 241,718 23.5 % 273,624 28.8 % 328,058 33.7 % 342,670 34.6 % TCDs of $250K over 146,911 13.3 % 139,197 13.5 % 154,108 16.2 % 158,009 16.2 % 165,910 16.8 % Wholesale TCDs 69,538 6.3 % 90,538 8.8 % 110,538 11.6 % 93,245 9.6 % 93,245 9.4 % Total Deposits $ 1,101,390 100.0 % $ 1,027,650 $ 1 $ 950,424 100.0 % $ 973,306 100.0 % $ 989,314 100.0 % Recap: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 363,350 33.0 % $ 295,003 28.7 % $ 211,139 22.2 % $ 209,484 21.5 % $ 200,034 20.2 % NOW & MMDA 229,730 20.9 % 192,950 18.8 % 136,356 14.3 % 117,450 12.1 % 123,477 12.5 % Savings 61,631 5.6 % 68,244 6.6 % 64,659 6.8 % 67,060 6.9 % 63,978 6.5 % TCDs of $250K and under 230,230 20.9 % 241,718 23.5 % 273,624 28.8 % 328,058 33.7 % 342,670 34.6 % Core Deposits 884,941 80.3 % 797,915 77.6 % 685,778 72.2 % 722,052 74.2 % 730,159 73.8 % TCDs of $250K over 146,911 13.3 % 139,197 13.5 % 154,108 16.2 % 158,009 16.2 % 165,910 16.8 % Wholesale TCDs 69,538 6.3 % 90,538 8.8 % 110,538 11.6 % 93,245 9.6 % 93,245 9.4 % Noncore Deposits 216,449 19.7 % 229,735 22.4 % 264,646 27.8 % 251,254 25.8 % 259,155 26.2 % Total Deposits $ 1,101,390 100.0 % $ 1,027,650 100.0 % $ 950,424 100.0 % $ 973,306 100.0 % $ 989,314 100.0 %

SELECTED LOAN AND ASSET QUALITY HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) - Table 10 (Dollars in thousands) 3rd Qtr. 2nd Qtr. 1st Qtr. 4th Qtr. 3rd Qtr. 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 Allowance for Loan Losses Balance at beginning of period $ 12,283 $ 11,034 $ 10,596 $ 9,978 $ 10,019 Provision for loan losses 1,600 1,600 700 700 300 Charge-offs (292 ) (359 ) (284 ) (94 ) (385 ) Recoveries 23 8 22 12 44 Balance at the end of period $ 13,614 $ 12,283 $ 11,034 $ 10,596 $ 9,978 Nonperforming Assets:¹ Over 90 days still accruing $ 200 $ - $ - $ - $ - Nonaccrual loans 3,911 4,189 6,901 8,030 5,123 Total nonperforming loans 4,111 4,189 6,901 8,030 5,123 Other real estate owned - - 364 362 11 Total nonperforming assets $ 4,111 $ 4,189 $ 7,265 $ 8,392 $ 5,134 Classified Assets:¹ Substandard $ 20,579 $ 9,909 $ 13,301 $ 14,497 $ 8,965 Doubtful - - - - - Loss - - - - - Total classified loans $ 20,579 $ 9,909 $ 13,301 $ 14,497 $ 8,965 Other real estate owned - - 364 362 11 Total classified assets $ 20,579 $ 9,909 $ 13,665 $ 14,859 $ 8,976 Performing TDR loans: $ 1,073 $ 1,073 $ 508 $ 592 $ 1,040 Delinquent Loans:¹ Loans 30-89 days past due $ 714 $ 721 $ 2,172 $ 43 $ 285 90 days or more past due and still accruing 200 - - - - Nonaccrual 3,911 4,189 6,901 8,030 5,123 Total delinquent loans $ 4,825 $ 4,910 $ 9,073 $ 8,073 $ 5,408 Asset Quality Ratios: Net (recoveries) charge-offs to average loans² 0.10 % 0.14 % 0.11 % 0.03 % 0.15 % Nonaccrual loans to loans receivable 0.39 % 0.42 % 0.74 % 0.89 % 0.57 % Nonperforming loans to loans receivable 0.41 % 0.42 % 0.74 % 0.89 % 0.57 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.29 % 0.31 % 0.60 % 0.72 % 0.44 % Classified loans to loans receivable 2.03 % 0.99 % 1.43 % 1.60 % 0.99 % Classified loans to Tier 1 and ALLL 12.13 % 6.00 % 8.27 % 9.14 % 5.78 % Classified assets to total assets 1.47 % 0.74 % 1.14 % 1.28 % 0.77 % Classified assets to Tier 1 and ALLL 12.13 % 6.00 % 8.50 % 9.36 % 5.78 % ALLL to loans receivable 1.35 % 1.22 % 1.18 % 1.17 % 1.10 % ALLL to loans receivable exc. SBA PPP loans 1.48 % 1.34 % ALLL to nonaccrual loans 348.10 % 293.22 % 159.89 % 131.96 % 194.77 % ALLL to nonperforming loans 331.16 % 293.22 % 159.89 % 131.96 % 194.77 % ALLL to nonperforming assets 331.16 % 293.22 % 151.88 % 126.26 % 194.35 % Texas ratio ³ 2.42 % 2.54 % 4.52 % 5.29 % 3.31 % 1 Net of SBA guaranteed balance 2 Includes loans held-for-sale 3 Nonperforming assets divided by tangible common equity and ALLL

FIVE-QUARTER CAPITAL RATIOS (Unaudited) - Table 11 Well Capitalized Adequately Capitalized Regulatory BASEL III September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, Requirement Fully Phased In 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 Leverage ratio Company N/A N/A 11.76 % 11.98 % 13.17 % 12.59 % 12.14 % Bank 5.00 % 4.00 % 11.72 % 11.94 % 13.12 % 12.55 % 12.10 % Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio Company N/A N/A 15.24 % 15.23 % 14.82 % 14.96 % 14.71 % Bank 6.50 % 7.00 % 15.20 % 15.18 % 14.77 % 14.91 % 14.66 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio Company N/A N/A 15.24 % 15.23 % 14.82 % 14.96 % 14.71 % Bank 8.00 % 8.50 % 15.20 % 15.18 % 14.77 % 14.91 % 14.66 % Total risk-based capital ratio Company N/A N/A 16.50 % 16.48 % 16.01 % 16.13 % 15.80 % Bank 10.00 % 10.50 % 16.45 % 16.43 % 15.95 % 16.08 % 15.75 % Common equity/total assets 11.15 % 11.37 % 12.46 % 12.74 % 12.52 % Common equity per share $ 15.23 $ 14.92 $ 14.63 $ 14.52 $ 14.28