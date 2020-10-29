PROS Expands Adobe Collaboration to Include Magento Commerce to Help Businesses Further Accelerate the Move to Digital

“We are thrilled to be extending our partnership with Adobe to now enable the quickest possible on-ramp for businesses who must deliver an exceptional eCommerce buying experience to their customers,” said PROS Vice President Global Alliances and Partners, John Connolly Jr. “Together, we’re making the move to eCommerce simpler and seamless for businesses across all industries.”

PROS (NYSE: PRO), a provider of AI-powered solutions that optimize selling in the digital economy, today announced an expanded strategic collaboration with Adobe to include Magento Commerce, one of the world’s leading eCommerce platforms. The partnership will create the means for the companies to develop and deliver innovative commerce solutions, the first being the PROS Connector for Real Time Pricing , that B2B organizations can leverage across all go-to-market channels. These solutions will drive best-in-class omnichannel customer buying experiences while helping realize full revenue and profit potential.

Digital commerce is accelerating at a rapid pace and B2B customers have come to expect their vendors to deliver every aspect of their buying experience digitally. B2B sellers are quickly realizing digital commerce solutions are critical in meeting customers at the point of transaction. With PROS AI-powered selling solutions, organizations can easily scale to meet the high-performance and high-availability demands of eCommerce, while delivering personalized product recommendations and real-time pricing for even the most complex business environments.

“Today’s buyers expect more streamlined, relevant, and personalized buying experiences, and increasingly their demand is shifting towards self-service,” said PROS Vice President Commerce Strategy, John Bruno. “We believe that together, Adobe and PROS will power the most personal and optimized buying and selling experiences in the digital world.”

“PROS is an ideal partner for Adobe,” said Adobe Senior Director of Commerce Strategy, Peter Sheldon. “With decades of experience, PROS is a market leader in pricing, configuration, and quoting capabilities, all areas that complement Magento Commerce. Enabling Magento customers with access to PROS solutions will help them stay ahead of their competition when it comes to delivering the best possible commerce experiences.”

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PRO) provides AI-powered solutions that optimize selling in the digital economy. PROS solutions make it possible for companies to price, configure and sell their products and services in an omnichannel environment with speed, precision and consistency. Our customers, who are leaders in their markets, benefit from decades of data science expertise infused into our industry solutions.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements about the functionality and benefits of AI-powered solutions to organizations generally as well as the functionality and benefits of PROS software products. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon PROS historical experience with AI-powered solutions and its current expectations of the benefits of AI-powered solutions for organizations that implement and utilize such software. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described herein include the addressability of an organization’s AI-powered solution needs, the risks associated with PROS developing and enhancing products with the functionality necessary to deliver the stated results and the risks associated with the complex implementation and maintenance of AI-powered solutions such as PROS software products. Additional information relating to the uncertainty affecting the PROS business is contained in PROS filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements represent PROS expectations as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and PROS disclaims any obligations to update or alter these forward-looking statements in the future whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

