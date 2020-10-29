Hims & Hers Announces Q3 Update

“The continued momentum we saw in Q3 2020 is a clear indicator that our consumer-focused approach to healthcare is resonating with customers,” said Andrew Dudum, CEO and co-founder of Hims & Hers. “We believe our direct relationship with consumers combined with the convenience of our platform and increasing usage of telehealth enhance our already strong position as we work to become the front door to the healthcare ecosystem.”

On October 1, 2020, Hims & Hers and Oaktree Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: OAC.U, OAC, OAC WS), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by an affiliate of Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. (“Oaktree”), announced they had entered into a definitive merger agreement. Upon completion of the transaction, the combined company’s common stock is expected to be traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the symbol “HIMS.”

"Hims & Hers has demonstrated a consistent track record of strong growth and unit economics," said Patrick McCaney, CEO of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. "Their Q3 results - particularly the significant year-over-year revenue growth of 91% - were a continuation of that impressive record."

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights

Hims & Hers reported $41.3 million of net revenue in Q3 2020, representing 91% year-over-year growth

Hims & Hers’ gross margins rose to 76% in Q3, up from 71% in Q2 2020

Hims & Hers completed 582,000 net orders in Q3 2020

Customer average order value increased over 16% from Q2 2020 to $67