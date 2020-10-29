 

American Express Announces $1 Billion Action Plan to Promote Racial, Ethnic and Gender Equity for Colleagues, Customers and Communities

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.10.2020, 14:00  |  38   |   |   

American Express (NYSE: AXP) today announced its action plan to advance its diversity, inclusion and equity priorities. The plan includes a series of internal and external initiatives, commitments and resources, supported by $1 billion in investments toward enhancing diverse representation and equal opportunities for its colleagues, customers and communities.

“American Express has a long-standing commitment to fostering an inclusive and welcoming workplace that reflects the diversity of the customers and communities we serve,” said Stephen J. Squeri, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Central to this commitment is standing up against racism and eliminating barriers that have prevented people of all racial, ethnic and gender identities from having equal opportunities to pursue their aspirations. To build on the foundation of work we are doing to drive inclusion, equity and diversity, we are announcing several actions today to advance our progress against our priorities, with clear objectives and goals for which we will hold ourselves accountable.”

To develop and execute on the next phase of the company’s strategy, earlier this year, American Express formed the Office of Enterprise Inclusion, Diversity and Business Engagement, which will be responsible for driving these programs and measuring the company’s progress against its objectives.

“American Express is built on relationships based on trust and respect, and by embedding inclusion and diversity into everything we do,” said Robert Childs, Executive Vice President of the Office of Enterprise Inclusion, Diversity and Business Engagement. “We are committed to mobilizing our collective resources across the company to make an even greater impact for our colleagues, customers and communities. Our goal is to eliminate barriers that have made it more difficult for underrepresented groups to have equal access to economic and social opportunities.”

BACKING OUR COLLEAGUES AND ADVANCING OUR INCLUSIVE CULTURE

American Express is committed to fostering an inclusive, equitable and diverse workplace where colleagues of all backgrounds can bring their whole selves to work and thrive. To ensure its colleagues reflect the diversity of the communities it serves, the company is taking additional steps, including:

  • Achieving and Maintaining 100% Pay Equity: A cornerstone of American Express’ inclusive culture is equal pay for equal work. The company has made investments over the years to ensure colleagues in the same job, level and location are compensated fairly regardless of gender globally and race and ethnicity in the U.S. In 2019, the company achieved pay parity, meaning differences in pay were statistically insignificant. This year, American Express went even further and made additional investments to achieve full pay parity, reaching 100% pay equity for colleagues across genders globally and across races and ethnicities in the U.S. The company is committed to maintaining this level going forward.
  • Enhancing Colleague Representation: As of the end of 2019, Black/African American and Latinx people represented 12.5% and 12.9%, respectively, of American Express’ U.S. workforce, and female colleagues comprised more than 50% of the company’s global workforce. To ensure more balanced representation at all levels of the company, American Express has a comprehensive strategy that encompasses recruitment, hiring and promotion practices to attract, develop and retain underrepresented colleagues, including Black/African American, Latinx and female colleagues. To further inform the company’s diversity, career and learning strategies and strengthen its inclusive culture, American Express has launched a voluntary Self-Identification initiative providing colleagues the opportunity to share their diversity information with the company.

BACKING OUR CUSTOMERS AND BUSINESS PARTNERS

Seite 1 von 3
American Express Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Gilead Sciences Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend
Newmont Increases Quarterly Dividend by 60 Percent to $0.40 Per Share
Coeur Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Verastem Oncology Announces New Data Published in The Lancet Oncology Supports Potential of VS-6766 ...
Pinterest Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Gilead Sciences Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Fastly Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Moderna Partners with Takeda and the Government of Japan to Supply 50 Million Doses of mRNA Vaccine ...
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Ford’s Strong Q3 Driven by Higher Demand, Operating Execution, With Game-Changing Vehicle ...
Titel
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Limelight Networks Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Gilead’s Antiviral Veklury (remdesivir) for Treatment ...
Gilead Sciences Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend
Moderna Announces Supply Agreement with the Ministry of Public Health to Supply Qatar with mRNA ...
UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency Begins Rolling Review of Moderna’s mRNA ...
Newmont Increases Quarterly Dividend by 60 Percent to $0.40 Per Share
Fiverr Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
C3.ai, Microsoft, and Adobe Combine Forces to Re-invent CRM with AI
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.10.20
American Express and Uber Expand Partnership to Introduce New Offerings for Platinum, Gold & Green Card Members
26.10.20
American Express Elects Charles Phillips to Board of Directors
24.10.20
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 43/20
23.10.20
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Wenig Bewegung - Gezerre um Hilfspaket
23.10.20
Aktien New York: Zurückhaltung am Ende einer eher schwachen Woche
23.10.20
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York: Kaum Bewegung am Ende einer eher schwachen Woche
23.10.20
Aktien New York Ausblick: Im Plus erwartet - Intel und AmEx enttäuschen
23.10.20
American Express leidet unter Konsumzurückhaltung in Corona-Krise
23.10.20
American Express Reports Third-Quarter Revenue of $8.8 Billion and Earnings Per Share Of $1.30
19.10.20
American Express Declares Dividends on Series B and Series C Preferred Stock

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.04.20
8
American Express