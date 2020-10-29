Domo and Unilever Named Finalist in Ventana Research Digital Leadership Awards

Unilever, one of the world’s largest consumer goods companies, launched the United for America initiative in March 2020 that culminated in a National Day of Service on May 21. During this effort, $25 million in goods and services were donated to help America’s hardest-hit communities recover, rebuild and reimagine their futures. Domo is recognized for its role supporting the IT leader’s role at Unilever in leveraging data in managing the program.

Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) today announced that it was named with its customer Unilever as a finalist in the 13th Annual Ventana Research Digital Leadership Awards. The awards recognize organizations and individuals that use technology to advance business and IT. The awards showcase the leadership and use of business applications or technology that contribute significantly to improved efficiency, productivity and performance.

“The global impact of COVID-19 has been felt worldwide, and specifically here in the United States, millions of Americans are experiencing unforeseen hardships as the critical systems they rely on have been stretched thin,” said Alessandro Ventura, CIO and Head UniOps Market Operations of Unilever North America. “Unilever is committed to doing all that it can to ensure that Americans can thrive now and into the future. In order to help everyone understand and take action towards this goal, we believed that making data readily available and accessible to everyone involved would be an important aspect to the program’s success. With less than three months to launch, we turned to our technology partner Domo to help us quickly and easily bring together a data management system that would track donations, disbursements and projects during this initiative, and give our partners and team members the actionable insights we wanted to deliver.”

Unilever’s data management system for United for America was built on Domo’s award-winning platform, and includes:

Domo’s COVID-19 Tracker: United for America integrated Domo’s coronavirus tracker with aggregated data from reputable organizations including the CDC, World Health Organization and Johns Hopkins University onto its website. This interactive resource was crucial in determining communities of highest COVID-19 impact at any given moment and in serving their needs.

United for America integrated Domo’s coronavirus tracker with aggregated data from reputable organizations including the CDC, World Health Organization and Johns Hopkins University onto its website. This interactive resource was crucial in determining communities of highest COVID-19 impact at any given moment and in serving their needs. Domo Embed: The Unilever team created and extended multiple live data insights across the entire United for America website, which then gave their project partners and stakeholders real-time information into how resources were benefiting communities. This real-time data helped keep the project’s nearly 100 partners engaged in the ongoing program and working towards its success.

“Our goal has always been to help customers change the way they manage their business by putting real-time actionable insights into the hands of everyone across an organization – from the CEO to the frontline worker,” said Josh James, founder and CEO, Domo. “We believe that same power can serve the greater good, particularly in times like these when speed is critical. It has been an honor to be a part of Unilever’s massive public service campaign and work with Alessandro and his team to put data to work for the success of this relief program.”

About Domo

Domo is the Business Cloud, empowering organizations of all sizes with BI leverage at cloud scale, in record time. With Domo, BI-critical processes that took weeks, months or more can now be done on-the-fly, in minutes or seconds, at unbelievable scale. For more information about how Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) helps its customers go fast, go big and go bold, visit www.domo.com. You can also follow Domo on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Domo, Domo Business Cloud and Domo is the Business Cloud are registered trademarks of Domo, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201029005701/en/