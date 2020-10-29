 

Innovative, new wire ID solution – BradyGrip Print-on Hook Material

First ever printable, grippable and repositionable ID, with VELCRO BRAND Hook material

MILWAUKEE, Wis., Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brady (NYSE: BRC), a global leader in industrial and safety printing systems and solutions, announced the launch of a new print-on hook material designed to identify wire and cable bundles.

As data centers increase in size and complexity, the challenge to correctly identify cable bundles, efficiently, has become more important. When installing and updating cable, a misidentified cable can interrupt data, cause outages and make troubleshooting more difficult, limiting overall productivity.

Since hook and loop solutions are already used heavily in the datacom industry (as they are less like likely to damage cable insulation), Brady partnered with VELCRO Brand to create an innovative solution: BradyGrip Print-on Hook Material, featuring VELCRO Brand Hook. This exclusive new product combines high-performing Brady materials with VELCRO Brand technology. It can be printed on, then placed on Velcro Brand ONE-WRAP Ties to identify wire or cable bundles.

“Today there’s a focus on greater efficiency in the wire and cable industries,” said Adam Meaux, senior global product manager at Brady. “And faster application and identification are key. We developed BradyGrip to improve the way identification is done in the field, saving both time and money. And by offering a product that can be both printed on and placed, we’ve done just that. Truly, there’s nothing like BradyGrip on the market. It transforms the way people work.”

This innovative new material allows Brady to reach a variety of markets that rely on markers to identify wire and cable bundles: datacom, telecom, electrical, medical and construction work. A key feature of BradyGrip is its print-on capabilities. Barcodes, text, graphics – all can be printed on this durable, high-quality material. This replaces error-prone or illegible handwritten markers with faster, clearer printed ID. Something a busy data installer only dreams of, until now.

BradyGrip is the newest addition to Brady’s well-established line of identification solutions. Additionally, the company offers an extensive line of labeling materials, ribbons, printing systems and software to fully establish itself as a worldwide leader of complete printing solutions.

For more information on BradyGrip Print-on Hook Material, visit https://www.bradyid.com/label-materials/b-414-bradygrip-label.

For more information:
Contact: Adam Meaux (414) 540-5456

For the complete product offering from Brady, visit BradyID.com.

Brady Corporation is an international manufacturer and marketer of complete solutions that identify and protect people, products and places. Brady’s products help customers increase safety, security, productivity and performance and include high-performance labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software. Founded in 1914, the Company has a diverse customer base in electronics, telecommunications, manufacturing, electrical, construction, medical, aerospace and a variety of other industries. Brady is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and as of July 31, 2020, employed approximately 5,400 people in its worldwide businesses. Brady’s fiscal 2020 sales were approximately $1.08 billion. Brady stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BRC. More information is available on the internet at BradyID.com.


