ORBCOMM to Participate at the Raymond James 2020 SMID Cap Company Showcase

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ: ORBC), a global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Marc Eisenberg, and Chief Financial Officer, Dean Milcos, will be participating in the Raymond James 2020 SMID Cap Company Showcase being held virtually on Thursday, November 12, 2020.

Management will be available throughout the day for virtual one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered to attend the conference. For more information about the conference or to schedule a virtual one-on-one meeting with management, please contact your Raymond James representative.

About ORBCOMM Inc.

ORBCOMM (Nasdaq: ORBC) is a global leader and innovator in the industrial Internet of Things, providing solutions that connect businesses to their assets to deliver increased visibility and operational efficiency. The company offers a broad set of asset monitoring and control solutions, including seamless satellite and cellular connectivity, unique hardware and powerful applications, all backed by end-to-end customer support, from installation to deployment to customer care. ORBCOMM has a diverse customer base including premier OEMs, solutions customers and channel partners spanning transportation, supply chain, warehousing and inventory, heavy equipment, maritime, natural resources, and government. For more information, visit www.orbcomm.com

Contacts  
Investor Inquiries:
Aly Bonilla
Vice President, Investor Relations
ORBCOMM Inc.
703-433-6360
bonilla.aly@orbcomm.com  		Media Inquiries:
Michelle Ferris
Senior Director, Corporate Communications
ORBCOMM Inc.
703-433-6516
ferris.michelle@orbcomm.com 

