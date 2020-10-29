Notice on Convocation of Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AB Klaipėdos nafta

Notice is hereby given that on the initiative and by the resolution of the Board of AB Klaipėdos nafta, legal entity code 110648893, with the registered office at Burių str. 19, Klaipeda (hereinafter - the Company), Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company will be held on 20 November 2020 at 1:00 p.m. The meeting will be held in the Company’s office at Buriu str. 19, Klaipeda, in the administrative office of the Company (in the hall of the meeting on the 2 nd floor).

Regarding election of a member of the Supervisory Council of AB Klaipėdos nafta.

The Company, taking into account the situation regarding the spread of coronavirus, requests all shareholders of the Company to use the opportunity to vote in writing by filling in general ballot paper (Annex No 2).

Taking into account, please inform us about the need to physically attend the General Meeting of Shareholders no later than 3 business days before General Meeting of Shareholders via below specified emails. In all cases, Shareholders of the Company without personal protective equipment will not be allowed to participate in to the General Meeting of Shareholders.

The shareholders will be registered from 12:00 a.m. to 12:55 p.m. The persons intending to participate in the meeting shall have a personal ID document (an authorized representative shall have an authorization approved under the established procedure. The natural person’s authorization shall be notarized. An authorization issued in a foreign state shall be translated into the Lithuanian language and legalized under the procedure prescribed by the laws).

A shareholder or his proxy shall have the right to vote in writing in advance by filling in a general ballot paper. At the request of the shareholder, the Company shall send a general ballot paper to the shareholder by registered mail free of charge at least 10 days before the meeting. The filled-in general ballot paper and the document attesting the voting right shall be submitted to the Company no later than until the meeting, sending by registered mail or providing them at the address of the registered office of the Company indicated in the notice.