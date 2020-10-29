Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Extraordinary General Meeting 29 October 2020

All proposals on the agenda were adopted in accordance with the notice of the Extraordinary General Meeting published 7 October 2020, and above the required thresholds for such resolutions as prescribed by the Norwegian Public Limited Liability Companies Act.

Oslo, 29 October 2020 - An Extraordinary General Meeting in Adevinta ASA (ADE) was held on 29 October 2020 at Tjuvholmen allé 16, 0252 Oslo, Norway.

The minutes from the Extraordinary General Meeting are available on www.adevinta.com (http://www.adevinta.com).

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.