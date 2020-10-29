 

Globus Maritime Limited Announces the Delivery of a 2015-Built Kamsarmax Dry Bulk Vessel “Galaxy Globe”, Expanding Fleet to Six Vessels

GLYFADA, Greece, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Globus Maritime Limited (the “Company” or "Globus") (NASDAQ: GLBS), a dry bulk shipping company, announced today that it has taken delivery of the M/V “Galaxy Globe”, a 2015-built Kamsarmax dry bulk carrier it acquired for a purchase price of $18.4 million, of which the Company had previously announced on October 12, 2020.

The M/V “Galaxy Globe” was built at the Hudong-Zhonghua Shipyard in China and has a carrying capacity of 81,167 DWT.  

Following this acquisition, the fleet of Globus comprises of six dry bulk carriers with a total carrying capacity of 381,738 DWT.

About Globus Maritime Limited

Globus is an integrated dry bulk shipping company that provides marine transportation services worldwide and presently owns, operates and manages a fleet of six dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina and other dry bulk cargoes internationally. Globus’ subsidiaries own and operate six vessels with a total carrying capacity of 381,738 Dwt and a weighted average age of 10.9 years as of September 30, 2020.

Safe Harbor Statement

This communication contains “forward-looking statements” as defined under U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements provide the Company’s current expectations or forecasts of future events. Forward-looking statements include statements about the Company’s expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, intentions, assumptions and other statements that are not historical facts or that are not present facts or conditions. Words or phrases such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “ongoing,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “will” or similar words or phrases, or the negatives of those words or phrases, may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not necessarily mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements for many reasons specifically as described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Accordingly, you should not unduly rely on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this communication. Globus undertakes no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events after the date of this communication or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. You should, however, review the factors and risks Globus describes in the reports it files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

For further information please contact:
   
Globus Maritime Limited +30 210 960 8300
Athanasios Feidakis a.g.feidakis@globusmaritime.gr
Capital Link – New York +1 212 661 7566
Nicolas Bornozis globus@capitallink.com



