 

Lumos Pharma to Participate in November Investor Conferences

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on therapeutics for rare diseases, announced that the company will present and host one-on-one meetings at the following virtual investor conferences to be held in November:

Stifel Healthcare Conference – November 16, 2020

  • Lumos Pharma management will participate in a fireside chat Monday, November 16th, 8:00-8:30AM ET, and will host virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the day

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference – November 17, 2020

  • Lumos Pharma management will participate in a fireside chat Tuesday, November 17th, 2:20-2:50PM ET, and will host virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the day

Please contact your Stifel and Jefferies sales representatives to participate in their investor conferences and to schedule a virtual one-on-one meeting with the Lumos Pharma management team.

Live webcasts of each presentation will be available on the Company’s website in the “Investors & Media” section under “Events and Presentations.” An archived edition of the presentation will be available on the Company’s website later in the day on each day Lumos Pharma presents.

About Lumos Pharma

Lumos Pharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Lumos Pharma was founded and is led by a management team with longstanding experience in rare disease drug development and received early funding by leading healthcare investors, including Deerfield Management, a fund managed by Blackstone Life Sciences, Roche Venture Fund, New Enterprise Associates (NEA), Santé Ventures, and UCB. Lumos Pharma’s lead therapeutic candidate is LUM-201, an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule for the treatment of Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency (PGHD). If approved by the FDA, LUM-201 would provide an orally administered alternative to daily injections that current PGHD patients endure for many years of treatment. LUM-201 has received Orphan Drug Designation in both the US and EU. For more information, please visit www.lumos-pharma.com.

Investor & Media Contact:

Lisa Miller
Lumos Pharma Investor Relations
512-792-5454
ir@lumos-pharma.com

Source: Lumos Pharma, Inc.


