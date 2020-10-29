 

Sorrento Announces That Intranasal Administration of COVI-AMG Neutralizing Antibody Prevented COVID-19 Disease Progression in Infected Hamsters Following SARS-CoV-2 Infection

  • In an IND-enabling study, intranasal COVI-AMG nAb (STI-2099 or COVI-DROPSTM) very early on decreased COVID-19 disease severity and shortened the duration of the disease in infected hamsters, and
  • Sorrento is in preparation for IND filings for both intranasal COVI-DROPS nAb (STI-2099) and intravenous COVI-AMG nAb (STI-2020) in November 2020.

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRNE, “Sorrento”) previously released preclinical data about intravenous COVI-AMG (STI-2020; Affinity Matured COVI-GUARD) neutralizing antibody (nAb) in a preprint publication, which can be found at {https://biorxiv.org/cgi/content/short/2020.09.27.316174v1}. Today, Sorrento announced the enhancement of the clinical potential of this antibody by releasing in vivo data of intranasal COVI-DROPS (STI-2099) in a new preprint publication, which can be found at {https://www.biorxiv.org/}.

Preclinical animal data generated at Dr. Slobodan Paessler’s laboratory at the University of Texas Medical Branch (UTMB) at Galveston in Syrian Golden hamsters infected with SARS-CoV-2 has demonstrated the following encouraging results:

  • Hamsters were infected with 5x104 median tissue culture infectious dose (TCID50) intranasally. Following infection, animals were rested for 12 hours. At that time, animals were administered a 500 ug dose of COVI-AMG nAb by either the intravenous (IV) or the intranasal (IN) route. Control animals were administered an isotype control antibody using the same IN and IV regimens.
  • Intravenously-dosed animals recovered from the infection with noticeable differences in weight loss between the Control IgG and COVI-AMG-treatment groups reaching a maximum at Day-5 after infection. Remarkably, intranasally-COVI-DROPS-treated animals showed evidence, as early as Day-2 into the experiment, of prevention of disease progression with limited weight loss in the very early stages of infection and reduced duration of disease symptoms as compared to COVI-AMG IV-treated animals.

“The simplicity of COVI-DROPS, an intranasal administration of an extremely potent neutralizing antibody against COVID-19 would permit timely and massive access to much needed antiviral treatments. We at Sorrento are optimistic that if these findings in the COVID-19 hamster model of infection are replicated in patients with COVID-19 in planned clinical trials, we could be in a position to potentially open up society by preventing virus proliferation and spread, and potentially reduce or prevent hospitalizations or even hospital visits” stated Dr. Henry Ji, Chairman and CEO of Sorrento.

