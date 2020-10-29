Sportsman’s Warehouse Opens in Southern California

“As a hub for numerous outdoor activities, we can’t wait to provide Corona community members with great service and all of the quality gear, clothing and accessories they need to create fun adventures and special memories with friends and family,” states Jon Barker, Sportsman’s Warehouse CEO.

WEST JORDAN, Utah, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SPWH), www.sportsmans.com , introduces their brand to Southern Californians this month. The Grand Opening Celebration of their new store takes place November 12-14, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. at 2585 Tuscany St., Corona, CA 92881.

Now, Southern California residents can access over 60,000 region-specific items at every day, guaranteed low prices. This includes quality, brand-name hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, apparel and footwear merchandise backed by the company’s award-winning customer service.

The Grand Opening Celebration offers a fun, safe weekend for all ages packed with door busters, discounts, vendor demos, and more. Sportsman’s Warehouse ensures the health and safety of associates, customers and their families at all of their locations by following a strict regimen of cleaning, sanitizing and social distancing.

For more information about this event and Sportsman’s Warehouse, visit https://www.sportsmans.com.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. is an outdoor specialty retailer focused on meeting the needs of the seasoned outdoor veteran, the first-time participant, and everyone in between. We provide outstanding gear and exceptional service to inspire outdoor memories. For more information, visit https://www.sportsmans.com.

