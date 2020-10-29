First Choice Bank Named in 2020 Best Banks to Work For by American Banker

CERRITOS, CALIFORNIA, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Nasdaq Capital Markets: FCBP) - First Choice Bancorp, the holding company for First Choice Bank (the “Bank” or “First Choice”), today announced that the Bank has been named one of American Banker’s Best Banks to Work For in 2020. For the third year in a row, First Choice Bank has the distinction of being the only bank located in Southern California to be named to this prestigious list and is one of only two banks in the entire state to be recognized. Full results of this year’s program are available online at American Banker ( https://www.americanbanker.com/list/best-banks-to-work-for ) and in the October issue of American Banker Magazine.

“First Choice Bank being named one of American Banker’s 2020 Best Banks to Work For is truly an honor and means even more because we received it based on our employees’ own responses,” said President & CEO Robert Franko. “Our team has worked harder than ever this year, putting in long hours to assist our clients with Paycheck Protection Program and Main Street Lending Program loans to help save their businesses and thousands of jobs for their employees during this pandemic, as well as to volunteer their time to help local charitable organizations assisting those most impacted by COVID-19. We are incredibly proud of this exceptional group of individuals and their continued efforts. They have really gone above and beyond this year,” Mr. Franko added.

The Best Banks to Work For program, which was initiated in 2013 by American Banker and Best Companies Group, identifies, recognizes and honors U.S. banks for outstanding employee satisfaction. Determining the Best Banks to Work For involves a two-step process. The first step involves an evaluation of participating companies’ workplace policies, practices, and demographics. In the second step, employee surveys are conducted to directly assess the experiences and attitudes of individual employees with respect to their workplace. The combined scores determine the top banks and the final ranking.

Chairman Hui noted, “Even with our considerable growth over the last few years, each and every First Choice employee is an important and critical partner of the Bank. Given all of the challenges this year has brought, we are heartened to hear that the work environment we have provided continues to be a place where our team members can thrive. It highlights the Bank’s core commitment to serve our employees, clients, shareholders and communities in the best ways possible.”