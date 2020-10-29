Verizon continues to expand 5G Home Internet to customers across the country

Atlanta, Dallas, Denver and San Jose customers can now benefit from the blazing-fast wireless broadband service

What you need to know:



Verizon 5G Home Internet expands to parts of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver and San Jose.

Now customers in parts of 12 cities can take advantage of the blazing-fast wireless broadband 5G Ultra Wideband service.

New 5G Home Internet customers get YouTube TV & Amazon Smart Home Bundle on us.

& Amazon Smart Home Bundle on us. 5G Home Internet is $50 per month for Verizon customers* and $70 per month for non-Verizon customers.**

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The expansion continues. Beginning November 5th, 5G Home Internet will expand to customers in parts of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver and San Jose. The blazing-fast Internet service is now available in parts of 12 markets, building on continued advancements of our 5G technology for customers. The new 5G Home Internet cities come on the heels of the historic expansion of 5G Ultra Wideband1 in 19 additional US cities, 19 stadiums and six airports, along with our Nationwide 5G launch.



“We continue to lead the industry forward with the unprecedented speeds of our 5G Ultra Wideband network,” said Frank Boulben, Senior Vice President of Consumer Marketing and Products at Verizon. “By deploying and expanding 5G Home Internet to even more cities, we’re providing our customers with more choices when it comes to home connectivity, which is so critical during these challenging times.”

5G Home Internet is available in the following cities today:

Atlanta Detroit Minneapolis Chicago Houston Sacramento Dallas Indianapolis San Jose Denver Los Angeles St. Paul

Why 5G Home Internet.