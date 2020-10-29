 

Fortinet’s Latest Firewall Integrates Networking and Security in a Single Platform to Protect Any Edge and Large Remote Workforces

FortiGate 2600F offers up to 10x higher performance enabled by Fortinet SPUs, allows customers to replace multiple point products to reduce cost and complexity

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 29, 2020

John Maddison, EVP of Products and CMO at Fortinet
“Enterprise organizations are accelerating their digital innovation initiatives while also having to secure a remote and hybrid workforce. In this complex environment, deploying enterprise-class security anywhere is essential. Fortinet’s security-driven networking approach accelerates the convergence of networking and security to protect any edge, including enterprise data center, WAN, and cloud edges - all from a single network firewall platform.”

News Summary
Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT), a global leader in broad, integrated and automated cybersecurity solutions, today announced the FortiGate 2600F, Fortinet’s latest network firewall that enables security-driven networking to protect multiple edges including hybrid data centers, multi-cloud environments and large-scale remote workforces. Powered by Fortinet’s purpose-built security processing units (SPUs), NP7 and CP9, the FortiGate 2600F offers some of the highest performance figures in the industry with Security Compute Ratings of up to 10 times higher than competitor solutions to enable the following use cases for large enterprises:

  • Highspeed cloud on-ramps: The FortiGate 2600F enables highly secure and extremely fast cloud on-ramps to connect enterprise data centers to multiple cloud environments, allowing organizations to effectively use cloud-based applications to analyze big data.
  • Protect any edge at any scale: The FortiGate 2600F provides full visibility with SSL inspection (including TLS1.3), detects unauthorized applications and threats, and protects users and data that traverse through hybrid data center environments to manage external risks. FortiGate 2600F offers hardware-accelerated resiliency through IPv4 and IPv6 DDoS (Distributed Denial of Service) metering for flooding attacks to ensure business continuity for services edge.
  • Flexibility to empower large remote workforces: The FortiGate 2600F is engineered for flexibility to enable a large remote workforce to come online with speed and productivity. The FortiGate 2600F ensures confidentiality and integrity of sensitive company data in transit and monitoring to align with an organization’s existing cybersecurity. The FortiGate 2600F offers an average of 9x faster IPsec VPN to allow organizations to implement business continuity while sustaining ongoing operations.
  • Simplify operations and realize better ROI: A recent Fortinet survey of cybersecurity leaders showed almost 70% of organizations are concerned about insider threats. FortiGate 2600F combines segmentation, SD-WAN and network firewall capabilities in a single compact platform to help large enterprises reduce complexity, simplify operations and take advantage of ROI benefits. The 2600F also reduces the attack surface through segmentation and protects corporate data and business applications with AI/ML-powered FortiGuard Labs Services. FortiGate 2600F enables hardware-accelerated VXLAN segmentation to enable secure and super-fast communication within hybrid IT architectures leveraging Virtual Extension LAN (VXLAN).

FortiGate 2600F vs. Competitors
Below is a comparison of the top network firewalls on the market against the FortiGate 2600F series. Security Compute Rating is a benchmark (performance multiplier) that compares FortiGate performance versus the industry average of competing products across various categories that fall within the same price band.

Specification FortiGate
2601F 		Industry 
Average 		Security
Compute
Rating 		Palo Alto
Networks
PA-5220 		Check
Point
SG-6700 		Cisco
FPR-
2140 		Juniper
Networks
SRX4100
Firewall 198Gbps  29Gbps 7x N/A 26Gbps 20Gbps 40Gbps
IPsec VPN 55Gbps  5.9Gbps 9x 11Gbps 4.61Gbps 3.2Gbps 5Gbps
Threat Protection  20Gbps 7.9Gbps 2.5x 10Gbps 5.8Gbps N/A N/A
SSL Inspection  20Gbps 1.7Gbps 10x 1.9Gbps1 N/A 1.4Gbps N/A
Concurrent 
Sessions 		24M 3.5M 7x 4M 2M 3M 5M
Connections Per Second 900k 167k 5x 180k 164k 75k 250k

1NSS Labs NGFW 2019 Performance Comparative Report

Powered by Security-Driven Networking and the Fortinet Security Fabric
Fortinet security processing units (SPUs), including the NP7 and CP9, are engineered to radically increase the speed, scale, performance, efficiency and value of Fortinet solutions while greatly improving user experience, reducing footprint, and lowering power requirements. Fortinet solutions, including the FortiGate 2600F, deliver security-driven networking and a platform approach via the Fortinet Security Fabric, which converges networking and security across the entire connected environment and provides protection whether on-premise, virtual or cloud-based environments using any device or application.

Additional Resources

About Fortinet
Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) secures the largest enterprise, service provider, and government organizations around the world. Fortinet empowers our customers with complete visibility and control across the expanding attack surface and the power to take on ever-increasing performance requirements today and into the future. Only the Fortinet Security Fabric platform can address the most critical security challenges and protect data across the entire digital infrastructure, whether in networked, application, multi-cloud or edge environments. Fortinet ranks #1 in the most security appliances shipped worldwide and more than 465,000 customers trust Fortinet to protect their businesses. Both a technology company and a learning organization, the Fortinet Network Security Expert (NSE) Training Institute has one of the largest and broadest cybersecurity training programs in the industry. Learn more at http://www.fortinet.com, the Fortinet Blog, or FortiGuard Labs.

Copyright 2020 Fortinet, Inc. All rights reserved. The symbols and denote respectively federally registered trademarks and common law trademarks of Fortinet, Inc., its subsidiaries and affiliates. Fortinet’s trademarks include, but are not limited to, the following: Fortinet, the Fortinet logo, FortiGate, FortiOS, FortiGuard, FortiCare, FortiAnalyzer, FortiManager, FortiASIC, FortiClient, FortiCloud, FortiCore, FortiMail, FortiSandbox, FortiADC, FortiAI, FortiAP, FortiAppEngine, FortiAppMonitor, FortiAuthenticator, FortiBalancer, FortiBIOS, FortiBridge, FortiCache, FortiCam, FortiCamera, FortiCarrier, FortiCASB, FortiCenter, FortiCentral,FortiConnect, FortiController, FortiConverter, FortiCWP, FortiDB, FortiDDoS, FortiDeceptor, FortiDirector, FortiDNS, FortiEDR, FortiExplorer, FortiExtender, FortiFone, FortiHypervisor, FortiInsight, FortiIsolator, FortiLocator, FortiLog, FortiMeter, FortiMoM, FortiMonitor, FortiNAC, FortiPartner, FortiPortal, FortiPresence , FortiProtect, FortiProxy, FortiRecorder, FortiReporter, FortiScan, FortiSDNConnector, FortiSIEM, FortiSDWAN, FortiSMS, FortiSOAR, FortiSwitch, FortiTester, FortiToken, FortiTrust, FortiVoice, FortiVoIP, FortiWAN, FortiWeb, FortiWiFi, FortiWLC, FortiWLCOS and FortiWLM.

Other trademarks belong to their respective owners. Fortinet has not independently verified statements or certifications herein attributed to third parties and Fortinet does not independently endorse such statements. Notwithstanding anything to the contrary herein, nothing herein constitutes a warranty, guarantee, contract, binding specification or other binding commitment by Fortinet or any indication of intent related to a binding commitment, and performance and other specification information herein may be unique to certain environments. This news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve uncertainties and assumptions, such as statements regarding technology releases among others. Changes of circumstances, product release delays, or other risks as stated in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, located at www.sec.gov, may cause results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in this press release. If the uncertainties materialize or the assumptions prove incorrect, results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Fortinet assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, and expressly disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

