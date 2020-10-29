CohBar to Host Key Opinion Leader Meeting on Antifibrotic Peptides for the Potential Treatment of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis

The call will feature a presentation by KOL Toby Maher, MD, Director of Interstitial Lung Disease and Professor of Medicine at the Keck School of Medicine, University of Southern California, who will discuss the current treatment landscape and unmet medical need in treating patients with IPF. Dr. Maher will be available to answer questions following the formal presentations.

MENLO PARK, Calif., Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ: CWBR), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing mitochondria based therapeutics to treat chronic diseases and extend healthy lifespan, today announced it will host a Key Opinion Leader (KOL) webinar on the current treatment landscape in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), the unmet medical need, and positive findings from preclinical studies of its CB5138 Analogs on Friday, November 6 at 2:00pm ET.

CohBar's management team will provide an overview of its antifibrotic peptides, or CB5138 Analogs, and also give an update on the recently announced positive data demonstrating that the combination of a CB5138 Analog with nintedanib, the leading standard of care for the treatment of IPF, produced enhanced effects in a therapeutic mouse model of IPF as compared to nintedanib alone. Specifically, the combination produced greater reductions in fibrosis, inflammation, pro-inflammatory cytokine levels, and collagen deposition versus nintedanib as monotherapy.

Dr. Toby Maher is Professor of Clinical Medicine at the Keck School of Medicine at the University of Southern California. Additionally, Dr. Maher is British Lung Foundation Chair in Respiratory Research and National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) Clinician Scientist. He is Professor of Interstitial Lung Disease and heads up the Fibrosis Research Group at the National Heart and Lung Institute, Imperial College, London. He is also an honorary Consultant Respiratory Physician on the Interstitial Lung Disease Unit, Royal Brompton Hospital and is Director of the NIHR Respiratory CRF and Director of Respiratory Research at Royal Brompton Hospital.

His research interests include biomarker discovery, the lung microbiome and host immune response in the pathogenesis of IPF and clinical trials in interstitial lung disease. He has been involved in over 50 trials in fibrotic lung disease from phase 1b through to phase 4 and including those assessing IPF, scleroderma, rheumatoid arthritis and inflammatory myositis. Overall, he has recruited over 1,000 patients into interventional studies. He has given expert opinions to the Food and Drug Administration and European Medicines Agency.