 

U.S. Enterprises Look to Cyber Security Providers for Help with New Regulations

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.10.2020, 14:00  |  71   |   |   

ISG Provider Lens report finds companies in the U.S. looking for cyber security solutions driven by artificial intelligence

STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. enterprises are looking for cyber security providers to assist them with the challenges of new regulatory requirements, stiff penalties for breaches, and the migration of business technologies to the cloud, according to a new report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2020 ISG Provider Lens Cyber Security – Solutions & Services Report for the U.S. finds U.S. companies looking for hardened security controls such as data encryption, multifactor authentication, breach notification protocols and the active use of data loss prevention tools.

“Data protection is becoming increasingly important to U.S. companies,” said Jan Erik Aase, director and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. “At public companies, data protection has become a top priority of boards of directors, with governing risk committees being formed and members now required to be educated or trained in cyber security. Cyber security and risk management are now C-level functions and are becoming increasingly integrated at the corporate level.”

New regulations and risk management frameworks are pushing U.S. companies to become more proactive about their cyber security, the report says. Many companies are deploying new monitoring tools to detect suspicious activity. Artificial intelligence and machine learning are enabling better analytic processes to prioritize and alert enterprise security officers of potentially dangerous events.

Cyber security spending was growing about 8 percent a year before the COVID-19 pandemic, and it is now forecast to grow between 2 and 3 percent in 2020, the report says. Identity and access management (IAM) and data loss prevention (DLP) services are expected to grow slightly faster than the overall cyber security market, with cloud services expected to grow 30 percent this year.

The report sees IAM services moving to the cloud, although many U.S. companies still use in-house software solutions. But with a rapid increase in external cyberattacks and internal threats, the need for reliable and user-friendly IAM is driving growth in this area. The IAM market will continue evolving in both the product feature portfolio and the go-to-market strategies of service providers, the report predicts.

Seite 1 von 3
Information Services Group Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 PRESS RELEASE
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Enters Into Sales & Distribution Agreement for ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC 3RD QUARTER 2020 UNAUDITED RESULTS
Nokia announces first phase of its new strategy, changes to operating model and Group Leadership ...
Yamana Gold Provides an Update on Exploration Activities at Canadian Malartic; Announces Positive ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC 2021 INTERIM DIVIDEND TIMETABLE
Worldline: Closing of Worldline's friendly tender offer for Ingenico
Titel
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
Hexagon Composites ASA: Update on Hexagon Purus spin off
PyroGenesis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
Orocobre Limited: Olaroz Operational Update
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Director Declaration
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
00:00 Uhr
ISG Index: Managed Services Hits 14-Year Low in Asia Pacific
28.10.20
ISG to Publish Study on Providers of Procurement Outsourcing Services and Software Tools
27.10.20
Brazilian Enterprises Want Contact Centers Offering Chat Bots, AI
26.10.20
Are Your Sourcing Costs Market Competitive?
23.10.20
New ISG ‘Bots and Beyond’ Podcasts Explore Reality, Hype of Automation Technology
22.10.20
ISG to Publish Study on Salesforce Ecosystem
22.10.20
ISG Awarded Place on UK Government’s G-Cloud 12 Framework
21.10.20
ISG Index: Outsourcing-Markt in der EMEA-Region wächst in Q3 durch IT-Outsourcing (ITO)
21.10.20
ISG Index: EMEA Sourcing Market Powered by ITO in Q3
20.10.20
ISG to Discuss Achieving Multimillion-Dollar Gains from Automation Technology