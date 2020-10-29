U.S. Enterprises Look to Cyber Security Providers for Help with New Regulations

The 2020 ISG Provider Lens Cyber Security – Solutions & Services Report for the U.S. finds U.S. companies looking for hardened security controls such as data encryption, multifactor authentication, breach notification protocols and the active use of data loss prevention tools.

STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. enterprises are looking for cyber security providers to assist them with the challenges of new regulatory requirements, stiff penalties for breaches, and the migration of business technologies to the cloud, according to a new report published today by Information Services Group ( ISG ) (Nasdaq: III ), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

“Data protection is becoming increasingly important to U.S. companies,” said Jan Erik Aase, director and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. “At public companies, data protection has become a top priority of boards of directors, with governing risk committees being formed and members now required to be educated or trained in cyber security. Cyber security and risk management are now C-level functions and are becoming increasingly integrated at the corporate level.”

New regulations and risk management frameworks are pushing U.S. companies to become more proactive about their cyber security, the report says. Many companies are deploying new monitoring tools to detect suspicious activity. Artificial intelligence and machine learning are enabling better analytic processes to prioritize and alert enterprise security officers of potentially dangerous events.

Cyber security spending was growing about 8 percent a year before the COVID-19 pandemic, and it is now forecast to grow between 2 and 3 percent in 2020, the report says. Identity and access management (IAM) and data loss prevention (DLP) services are expected to grow slightly faster than the overall cyber security market, with cloud services expected to grow 30 percent this year.

The report sees IAM services moving to the cloud, although many U.S. companies still use in-house software solutions. But with a rapid increase in external cyberattacks and internal threats, the need for reliable and user-friendly IAM is driving growth in this area. The IAM market will continue evolving in both the product feature portfolio and the go-to-market strategies of service providers, the report predicts.