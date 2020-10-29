Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Lampi Nils

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Ålandsbanken Abp

LEI: 7437006WYM821IJ3MN73

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 7437006WYM821IJ3MN73_20201029143621_7

___



Transaction date: 2020-10-27

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009001127

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 236 Unit price: 20.2 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 236 Volume weighted average price: 20.2 EUR

___



Transaction date: 2020-10-27

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009000103

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 67 Unit price: 20.2 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 67 Volume weighted average price: 20.2 EUR

For further information, please contact:

Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, tel +358 40 512 7505