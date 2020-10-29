Bank of Åland Plc Managers' Transactions (Lampi)
Bank of Åland Plc
Managers' Transactions
October 29, 2020, 3.00 p.m.
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Lampi Nils
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Ålandsbanken Abp
LEI: 7437006WYM821IJ3MN73
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 7437006WYM821IJ3MN73_20201029143621_7
Transaction date: 2020-10-27
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009001127
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 236 Unit price: 20.2 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 236 Volume weighted average price: 20.2 EUR
Transaction date: 2020-10-27
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009000103
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 67 Unit price: 20.2 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 67 Volume weighted average price: 20.2 EUR
For further information, please contact:
Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, tel +358 40 512 7505
