Inuvo to Participate in the ROTH Capital Technology Virtual Conference on November 11-12

Richard Howe, Chief Executive Officer, and Wally Ruiz, Chief Financial Officer, will be available for 1x1 and small group virtual meetings. For those interested in registering for the event please email registration@roth.com or click here .

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE American: INUV), a leading provider of marketing technology, powered by IntentKey artificial intelligence (AI) that serves brands and agencies, has been invited to participate in the ROTH Capital Technology Virtual Conference on November 11-12, 2020.

About Roth Capital Partners

ROTH Capital Partners, LLC (ROTH), is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving emerging growth companies and their investors. As a full-service investment bank, ROTH provides capital raising, M&A advisory, analytical research, trading, market-making services and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, CA, ROTH is privately-held and employee owned, and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information on ROTH, please visit www.roth.com.

About the IntentKey

Inuvo’s IntentKey is a patented, machine-learning technology designed to mirror the manner in which the human brain instantly associates ideas, emotions, places, people, and objects. It creates an accurate, high-definition picture of consumer intent and sentiment related to a particular topic or item. Inuvo harnesses the power of the IntentKey to discover and reach high volumes of incremental in-market and relevant audiences that are hidden from typical marketing approaches. The IntentKey enables pinpoint media execution reaching consumers throughout the purchasing funnel all the way to conversion.

About Inuvo

Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE American: INUV) is a market leader in artificial intelligence, aligning and delivering consumer-oriented product & brand messaging strategies online based on powerful, anonymous and proprietary consumer intent data for agencies, advertisers and partners. To learn more, visit www.inuvo.com.

Inuvo Company Contact:

Wally Ruiz

Chief Financial Officer

Tel (501) 205-8397

wallace.ruiz@inuvo.com

Investor Relations:

KCSA Strategic Communications

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

Tel (212) 896-1254

Valter@KCSA.com