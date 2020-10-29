 

Upwork Report Finds Up to 23 Million Americans Plan to Relocate Amid Rising Remote Work Trends

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.10.2020, 14:00  |  16   |   |   

Upwork​ (Nasdaq: UPWK), the ​world's largest work marketplace,​ today released a new “Remote Workers on the Move” report, from Chief Economist, Adam Ozimek. Utilizing survey data from over 20,000 Americans, the report reveals that between 14-23 million of U.S. households intend to move in many cases out of major cities and into less expensive housing markets. The data shows this emerging migration pattern is the result of growing acceptance of remote work amid the pandemic.

The survey also finds the shift to remote work will increase near-term migration within the U.S. by three to four times the standard rate. ​Anywhere from 6.9% to 11.5% of households are planning to move. This emerging trend indicates a rise in geographic mobility and points to an expected increase in economic efficiency.

“Remote work presents a potential solution for those seeking job opportunities that don’t want to pay the high housing costs of a major city,” says Adam Ozimek, Upwork Chief Economist. “As our survey shows, many people see remote work as an opportunity to relocate to where they want and where they can afford to live. This is an early indicator of the much larger impacts that remote work could have in increasing economic efficiency and spreading opportunity.”

Key findings from the report include:

  • Remote work will increase migration in the U.S.:​ Anywhere from ​14 to 23 million Americans are planning to move as a result of remote work. Combined with those who are moving regardless of remote work, ​near-term migration rates may be three to four times what they normally are.
  • Major cities will see the biggest out-migration: 20.6% of those planning to move are currently based in a major city.
  • People are seeking less expensive housing: Altogether,​ more than half (52.5%) are planning to move to a house that is significantly more affordable than their current home.
  • People are moving beyond regular commute distances:​ 54.7% of people are moving over two hours away or more from their current location, which is beyond daily or even weekly commuting distances for most.
  • Housing market data confirms that the highest priced markets are taking the biggest hits: Rental data from Apartments.com reveals that the top 10 percent most expensive markets saw a 13% percentage point larger decrease in rent prices than rental markets in the bottom 10 percent.

For the full report, please ​visit our site.​

About Upwork

Upwork is the world’s largest work marketplace, connecting millions of businesses with independent talent around the globe. We serve everyone from one-person startups to 30% of the Fortune 100 with a powerful, trust-driven platform that enables companies and freelancers to work together in new ways that unlock their potential. Our talent community earned over $2 billion on Upwork in 2019 across more than 8,000 skills, including website & app development, creative & design, customer support, finance & accounting, consulting, and operations. Learn more at ​www.upwork.com​ and join us on L​inkedIn​, T​witter​, and Facebook​.

Upwork Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Gilead Sciences Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend
Newmont Increases Quarterly Dividend by 60 Percent to $0.40 Per Share
Coeur Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Verastem Oncology Announces New Data Published in The Lancet Oncology Supports Potential of VS-6766 ...
Pinterest Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Gilead Sciences Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Fastly Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Moderna Partners with Takeda and the Government of Japan to Supply 50 Million Doses of mRNA Vaccine ...
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Exxon Mobil Corporation Declares Fourth Quarter Dividend
Titel
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Limelight Networks Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Gilead’s Antiviral Veklury (remdesivir) for Treatment ...
Gilead Sciences Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend
Moderna Announces Supply Agreement with the Ministry of Public Health to Supply Qatar with mRNA ...
UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency Begins Rolling Review of Moderna’s mRNA ...
Newmont Increases Quarterly Dividend by 60 Percent to $0.40 Per Share
Fiverr Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
C3.ai, Microsoft, and Adobe Combine Forces to Re-invent CRM with AI
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.10.20
Upwork Launches Project Catalog, A New Way for Businesses and Independent Talent to Instantly Work Together
20.10.20
Citrix and Upwork Expand Collaboration to Power the New World of Work
20.10.20
Citrix and Upwork Expand Collaboration to Power the New World of Work
15.10.20
Upwork To Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 4, 2020

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
31.08.20
9
Weltgrößter Marktplatz für Freelancer: Upwork Aktie