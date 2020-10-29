Upwork Report Finds Up to 23 Million Americans Plan to Relocate Amid Rising Remote Work Trends

U​pwork​ (Nasdaq: UPWK), the ​world's largest work marketplace,​ today released a new “Remote Workers on the Move” report, from Chief Economist, Adam Ozimek. Utilizing survey data from over 20,000 Americans, the report reveals that between 14-23 million of U.S. households intend to move in many cases out of major cities and into less expensive housing markets. The data shows this emerging migration pattern is the result of growing acceptance of remote work amid the pandemic.

The survey also finds the shift to remote work will increase near-term migration within the U.S. b​y three to four times the standard rate. ​Anywhere from 6.9% to 11.5% of households are planning to move. This emerging trend indicates a rise in geographic mobility and points to an expected increase in economic efficiency.