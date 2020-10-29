 

Chowly Partners with Grubhub to Help Restaurants Grow Their Takeout and Delivery Capabilities

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.10.2020   

Chowly, a restaurant services provider, today announced it has entered into a partnership with Grubhub (NYSE: GRUB), a leading online and mobile food-ordering and delivery marketplace, to bring independent restaurants a frictionless menu management and order fulfillment solution, helping restaurant owners more easily leverage Grubhub’s marketplace to drive more orders online.

This partnership allows Chowly and Grubhub to closely collaborate on configuration and onboarding efforts for mutual restaurant clients. By leveraging Grubhub’s POS integrations and technology with Chowly’s domain knowledge and services, owners and operators can optimize their takeout and delivery order intake process and streamline their operations, making it easier to fulfill off-premise orders with timeliness and accuracy.

Chowly’s partnership with Grubhub forges a stronger, more transparent connection between the restaurant and takeout marketplace. In turn, this empowers operators to maximize their third-party marketplace potential, capture additional online orders and increase their off-premise revenue.

“It has always been our mission to simplify technology for restaurants, and this partnership allows us to do just that for the thousands of brands leveraging Grubhub’s marketplace,” said Sterling Douglass, co-founder and CEO of Chowly. “This is a time where everyone in the restaurant ecosystem needs to come together and support the industry we love so much. This partnership further enables more help when restaurants need it the most.”

“Solutions that enable easier onboarding and increased takeout and delivery sales are crucial as the industry navigates this challenging time,” said Harald Prokop, senior vice president of restaurant product and technology at Grubhub. “Through our partnership with Chowly, we aim to simplify onboarding for our restaurant partners and help them grow their takeout and delivery capabilities."

About Chowly

Chowly is a point-of-sale (POS) integration company that enables restaurants to expand and maintain their digital storefronts. Chowly seamlessly integrates online orders from all points of origin, such as third-party marketplaces, catering platforms, delivery dispatch solutions, and native ordering sites and apps, directly into the POS system. Chowly’s solution, along with its superior menu management technology, MenuMatch, which automatically syncs all of a restaurant's digital menus in one place with the push of a button, solidifies Chowly's mission of simplifying technology for restaurants of all sizes. For more information on Chowly and to get started today, please visit get.chowlyinc.com.

About Grubhub

Grubhub (NYSE: GRUB) is a leading online and mobile food-ordering and delivery marketplace with the largest and most comprehensive network of restaurant partners, as well as nearly 30 million active diners. Dedicated to connecting diners with the food they love from their favorite local restaurants, Grubhub elevates food ordering through innovative restaurant technology, easy-to-use platforms and an improved delivery experience. Grubhub features over 300,000 restaurants and is proud to partner with approximately 245,000 of these restaurants in over 4,000 U.S. cities. The Grubhub portfolio of brands includes Grubhub, Seamless, LevelUp, AllMenus and MenuPages.

