UBS Advisor Roger Vierra Named to The Financial Times 401 Top Retirement Advisors List

UBS Wealth Management USA announced today that Roger Vierra , a Financial Advisor in the firm’s South Shore office has been named to the Financial Times (FT) 401 Top Retirement Advisors list. Roger is a Senior Vice President—Investments for The Vierra Group at UBS, and this marks the fifth consecutive year that Roger has been named to the list.

Recognition of an exceptional career in Financial Services (Photo: Business Wire)

"We are incredibly proud of Roger being recognized by the FT for the fifth time as one of the nation's top Retirement Advisors," said Lexie Bishop, Branch Manager of the UBS South Shore Office. "This well-deserved recognition is a testament of Roger's dedication to providing clients insightful guidance in an ever-changing retirement plan landscape."

Roger brings more than thirty years of experience in providing publicly-traded and privately-held organizations with fiduciary institutional consulting services, including qualified and non-qualified retirement plan asset management and monitoring, and plan design and benchmarking. His team also provides institutional-quality investment planning and advice to wealthy executives, small business owners and other affluent investors. Roger has a B.A. in business administration from Rollins College in Winter Park, FL, as well as an M.B.A. in finance and marketing from that institution's Crummer Graduate School of Business.

The Financial Times 401 Top Retirement Advisors is a list of elite professionals who specialize in advising US employers on their defined contribution plans. The advisors were assessed on factors including defined contribution (DC) AUM, growth and specialization in their DC plan business, years of experience, participation rate, industry certifications, and compliance records.

For the full list and more visit: https://www.ft.com/reports/top-401-advisers.

Notes to Editors

About UBS Global Wealth Management

As the world's largest wealth manager, UBS Global Wealth Management provides comprehensive advice, solutions and services to wealthy families and individuals around the world. Clients who work with UBS benefit from a fully integrated set of wealth management capabilities and expertise, including wealth planning, investment management, capital markets, banking, lending and institutional and corporate financial advice.

https://www.ubs.com

UBS 2020. All rights reserved. The key symbol and UBS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS. Neither UBS Financial Service Inc. or its employees pay a fee in exchange for these ratings. Past performance is not an indication of future results.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201029005254/en/