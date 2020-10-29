 

UBS Advisor Roger Vierra Named to The Financial Times 401 Top Retirement Advisors List

29.10.2020   

UBS Wealth Management USA announced today that Roger Vierra, a Financial Advisor in the firm’s South Shore office has been named to the Financial Times (FT) 401 Top Retirement Advisors list. Roger is a Senior Vice President—Investments for The Vierra Group at UBS, and this marks the fifth consecutive year that Roger has been named to the list.

Recognition of an exceptional career in Financial Services (Photo: Business Wire)

"We are incredibly proud of Roger being recognized by the FT for the fifth time as one of the nation's top Retirement Advisors," said Lexie Bishop, Branch Manager of the UBS South Shore Office. "This well-deserved recognition is a testament of Roger's dedication to providing clients insightful guidance in an ever-changing retirement plan landscape."

Roger brings more than thirty years of experience in providing publicly-traded and privately-held organizations with fiduciary institutional consulting services, including qualified and non-qualified retirement plan asset management and monitoring, and plan design and benchmarking. His team also provides institutional-quality investment planning and advice to wealthy executives, small business owners and other affluent investors. Roger has a B.A. in business administration from Rollins College in Winter Park, FL, as well as an M.B.A. in finance and marketing from that institution's Crummer Graduate School of Business.

The Financial Times 401 Top Retirement Advisors is a list of elite professionals who specialize in advising US employers on their defined contribution plans. The advisors were assessed on factors including defined contribution (DC) AUM, growth and specialization in their DC plan business, years of experience, participation rate, industry certifications, and compliance records.

For the full list and more visit: https://www.ft.com/reports/top-401-advisers.

