JetBlue and Northwell Direct Partner to Provide Long-Term Health Solutions to COVID-19

The customized set of solutions from Northwell Direct – a Northwell Health company that provides a broad range of health care solutions to employers in the tri-state area – will support JetBlue as it considers testing approaches for its teams in New York City, clinical concierge services for crewmembers, and consulting and advisory services for JetBlue’s leadership. The program, which is expected to evolve and expand based on needs, is designed to detect and prevent COVID-19 and to aid in the recovery of the airline industry.

Northwell Direct and JetBlue, New York’s Hometown Airline, (NASDAQ: JBLU) today announced that they are partnering to provide the airline with a comprehensive set of COVID-19 services and programs to support its crewmembers (employees) across JetBlue’s operation and add a clinical layer to the airline’s Safety From the Ground Up program.

The suite of services and the ongoing evolution of the program will collaboratively be designed by clinical experts at Northwell Health, which has treated over 93,000 patients with COVID-19, and JetBlue’s leadership, and are based on science and the latest medical knowledge around COVID-19 and the specific needs of the company’s crewmembers. Tests conducted as part of any JetBlue programs will be processed by Northwell Health Labs, which has invested more than $30 million in COVID-19 testing equipment and supplies since the start of the pandemic – more than any other hospital-based lab in the country.

In addition, the program allows JetBlue to offer tri-state crewmembers 24/7 access to expert guidance and assistance with questions or concerns about the virus. These clinical concierge services provided by Northwell Health Solutions, Northwell’s care management arm, if appropriate, will also be able to provide fast and seamless navigation to care. These crewmembers will also have access to Northwell Health’s COVID Ambulatory Resource Support (CARES) program, which offers hospital-level care in the safety and comfort of home.

“JetBlue’s leaders reached out to Northwell Direct because they believe, as we do, that the path to recovery is built on a foundation of health and safety,” said Nick Stefanizzi, CEO of Northwell Direct. “We’re proud to partner with them in supporting their crewmembers and in working to restore this vital sector of the economy.”

The arrangement also provides JetBlue leadership with consulting and advisory services from Northwell Health clinical leaders to ensure corporate strategies are evidence-based and to take advantage of the latest advances in the fight against the new coronavirus. The multi-layered set of protective strategies complement JetBlue’s extensive Safety from the Ground Up program, which, along with maintaining healthy crewmembers, focuses on travel flexibility, clean air and surfaces, and more space with fewer touchpoints.