 

Inseego Advances Cloud Solutions Portfolio with New SaaS Applications for Enterprise and Service Provider Customers

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.10.2020, 14:00  |  39   |   |   

Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG), a pioneer in 5G and intelligent IoT device-to-cloud solutions, today announced Inseego Manage, a new suite of SaaS solutions that allows advanced management of 4G LTE and 5G WAN edge services. This new suite of SaaS cloud applications makes it faster, easier and more cost-effective for enterprises and service providers to manage their 4G LTE and 5G edge use cases with a single management platform.

Inseego Manage accelerates the adoption of new 5G use cases through a cloud-native architecture and helps lower total cost of ownership. 5G technology is built to transform many industries through large capacity, low latency and high-speed networks. Through a completely cloud-managed 5G edge, Inseego is ensuring new services can be securely launched, monitored and actively managed on these networks. This includes mobile edge computing (MEC) that is optimized for low latency use cases running on the secure edge.

“As service providers and enterprises deploy new 5G services, it is essential that they incorporate control, management, monitoring, security and intelligence for their end customers’ edge devices,” said Ashish Sharma, president of IoT & Mobile Solutions at Inseego Corp. “Building on our large and rapidly growing base of subscribers, the cloud-based Inseego Manage suite of SaaS applications addresses these challenges, and we are aggressively expanding our portfolio of comprehensive solutions to help our customers scale their operations.”

Inseego Manage Suite Enables Turnkey 5G Services with Enterprise-Grade Security

“The launch of 5G in mainstream markets is accelerating and will soon pass into its next phase, when a wide variety of new device types and services will emerge to satisfy new consumer and enterprise requirements. This will provide growth potential for mobile service providers, but at the same time it will complicate management of their network and ability to safeguard these devices,” said Dimitris Mavrakis, Research Director Telecom Networks, ABI Research. “The Inseego Manage software suite enables service providers to efficiently onboard new enterprise customers with tools that provide complete visibility into their deployments.”

Seite 1 von 2
Inseego Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Gilead Sciences Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend
Newmont Increases Quarterly Dividend by 60 Percent to $0.40 Per Share
Coeur Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Verastem Oncology Announces New Data Published in The Lancet Oncology Supports Potential of VS-6766 ...
Pinterest Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Gilead Sciences Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Fastly Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Moderna Partners with Takeda and the Government of Japan to Supply 50 Million Doses of mRNA Vaccine ...
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Exxon Mobil Corporation Declares Fourth Quarter Dividend
Titel
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Limelight Networks Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Gilead’s Antiviral Veklury (remdesivir) for Treatment ...
Gilead Sciences Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend
Moderna Announces Supply Agreement with the Ministry of Public Health to Supply Qatar with mRNA ...
UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency Begins Rolling Review of Moderna’s mRNA ...
Newmont Increases Quarterly Dividend by 60 Percent to $0.40 Per Share
Fiverr Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
C3.ai, Microsoft, and Adobe Combine Forces to Re-invent CRM with AI
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.10.20
UScellular Introduces Inseego 5G MiFi Hotspot to Bring Faster Connection Speeds to Consumers and Businesses
22.10.20
Inseego Corp. to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 5, 2020
01.10.20
Inseego Corp. Appoints Christopher Lytle to Board of Directors