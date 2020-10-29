Inseego Advances Cloud Solutions Portfolio with New SaaS Applications for Enterprise and Service Provider Customers

Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG), a pioneer in 5G and intelligent IoT device-to-cloud solutions, today announced Inseego Manage, a new suite of SaaS solutions that allows advanced management of 4G LTE and 5G WAN edge services. This new suite of SaaS cloud applications makes it faster, easier and more cost-effective for enterprises and service providers to manage their 4G LTE and 5G edge use cases with a single management platform.

Inseego Manage accelerates the adoption of new 5G use cases through a cloud-native architecture and helps lower total cost of ownership. 5G technology is built to transform many industries through large capacity, low latency and high-speed networks. Through a completely cloud-managed 5G edge, Inseego is ensuring new services can be securely launched, monitored and actively managed on these networks. This includes mobile edge computing (MEC) that is optimized for low latency use cases running on the secure edge.