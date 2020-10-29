Inseego Advances Cloud Solutions Portfolio with New SaaS Applications for Enterprise and Service Provider Customers
Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG), a pioneer in 5G and intelligent IoT device-to-cloud solutions, today announced Inseego Manage, a new suite of SaaS solutions that allows advanced management of 4G LTE and 5G WAN edge services. This new suite of SaaS cloud applications makes it faster, easier and more cost-effective for enterprises and service providers to manage their 4G LTE and 5G edge use cases with a single management platform.
Inseego Manage accelerates the adoption of new 5G use cases through a cloud-native architecture and helps lower total cost of ownership. 5G technology is built to transform many industries through large capacity, low latency and high-speed networks. Through a completely cloud-managed 5G edge, Inseego is ensuring new services can be securely launched, monitored and actively managed on these networks. This includes mobile edge computing (MEC) that is optimized for low latency use cases running on the secure edge.
“As service providers and enterprises deploy new 5G services, it is essential that they incorporate control, management, monitoring, security and intelligence for their end customers’ edge devices,” said Ashish Sharma, president of IoT & Mobile Solutions at Inseego Corp. “Building on our large and rapidly growing base of subscribers, the cloud-based Inseego Manage suite of SaaS applications addresses these challenges, and we are aggressively expanding our portfolio of comprehensive solutions to help our customers scale their operations.”
Inseego Manage Suite Enables Turnkey 5G Services with Enterprise-Grade Security
“The launch of 5G in mainstream markets is accelerating and will soon pass into its next phase, when a wide variety of new device types and services will emerge to satisfy new consumer and enterprise requirements. This will provide growth potential for mobile service providers, but at the same time it will complicate management of their network and ability to safeguard these devices,” said Dimitris Mavrakis, Research Director Telecom Networks, ABI Research. “The Inseego Manage software suite enables service providers to efficiently onboard new enterprise customers with tools that provide complete visibility into their deployments.”
