ManifestSeven Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
ManifestSeven Holdings Corporation (formerly P&P Ventures Inc.) ("M7" or the "Company") (CSE: MSVN), California's first integrated omnichannel platform for legal cannabis, today announced its financial results for the three and nine months ended August 31, 2020. The results follow last month's listing ("Listing") of the Company's common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange. All financial information in this press release is provided in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated.
"We are happy to announce our third quarter financial results, which demonstrate the strides M7 continues to make in positioning itself in California as the first integrated omnichannel platform for legal cannabis," said Sturges Karban, M7's Chief Executive Officer and Director. "I am particularly proud of our team for continuing to drive growth despite the extraordinary adversity and uncertainty that M7—like many businesses across all sectors around the world—has confronted during the last several months."
Financial Highlights:
- Revenue for the three and nine months ended August 31, 2020 increased 64% and 96% year-over-year to $4.7 million and $13.8 million, respectively.
- Revenue from cannabis distribution, delivery, and dispensary operations, the Company's core operating segment, for the nine months ended August 31, 2020 increased 217% year-over-year to $9.3 million.
- The Company generated record revenue of $3.5 million from ongoing cannabis operations for the three months ended August 31, 2020, an increase of 94% year-over-year and 30% sequentially.
- Gross margin for the nine months ended August 31, 2020 was 31% of revenue, up from 30% of revenue year-over-year, while gross margin from cannabis operations for the nine months ended August 31, 2020 was 30% of revenue, up from 17% year-over-year.
- Adjusted EBITDA loss for the three months ended August 31, 2020 decreased 69% year-over-year and 8% sequentially to ($1.3) million.
- Net loss from operations for the three months ended August 31, 2020 decreased 59% year-over-year and 8% sequentially to ($1.9) million.
Operational Highlights:
- The Company's cannabis operations generated significant growth both year-over-year and sequentially, with M7's core operating segment representing 68% of total revenue for the nine months ended August 31, 2020, up from 44% for the same period in 2019, and a record 75% of total revenue for the three months ended August 31, 2020.
- M7 continued to expand its coverage of California to keep up with the growing demand for its cannabis distribution services. The number of licensees serviced by the Company's distribution division totaling 270 as of August 31, 2020, up 315% year-over-year and 29% sequentially.
- M7's retail customer base in core markets throughout California continued to expand rapidly. The number of unique customers served by the Company's Weden-branded dispensary and delivery operations during the three months ended August 31, 2020 increased 133% year-over-year.
- M7 continued to implement the strategic cost reduction program, initiated in the second quarter of 2020, targeting non-core operations of the Company, resulting in a 42% year-over-year and 17% sequential reduction in operating expenses and continuing to advance the Company on its pathway to net profitability.
Management Commentary:
0 Kommentare