ManifestSeven Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

ManifestSeven Holdings Corporation (formerly P&P Ventures Inc.) ("M7" or the "Company") (CSE: MSVN), California's first integrated omnichannel platform for legal cannabis, today announced its financial results for the three and nine months ended August 31, 2020. The results follow last month's listing ("Listing") of the Company's common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange. All financial information in this press release is provided in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated.

"We are happy to announce our third quarter financial results, which demonstrate the strides M7 continues to make in positioning itself in California as the first integrated omnichannel platform for legal cannabis," said Sturges Karban, M7's Chief Executive Officer and Director. "I am particularly proud of our team for continuing to drive growth despite the extraordinary adversity and uncertainty that M7—like many businesses across all sectors around the world—has confronted during the last several months."