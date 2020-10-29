Jason Mullins, goeasy’s President & CEO Named One of Canada’s Top 40 Under 40 for 2020

"I am honoured to represent goeasy as a recipient of Canada's Top 40 Under 40 for 2020," said Mr. Mullins. "I share this recognition with my 2,000 team members coast to coast and am grateful to the many inspiring mentors and leaders who have provided me with the opportunity to learn, grow and contribute throughout my career. Congratulations to all the other outstanding leaders of this prestigious award.”

TORONTO, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- goeasy, Canada’s leading full-service provider of goods and alternative financial services is pleased to announce that Jason Mullins, President and CEO, has been named one of Canada's Top 40 Under 40 for 2020. Mr. Mullins was selected from over 900 nominees by an independent Advisory Board, comprised of more than 25 business leaders from across Canada. Founded in 1995 by Caldwell, honourees are chosen based on four key criteria, including: Vision & Innovation; Leadership; Impact & Influence; and Social Responsibility.

Since joining goeasy in 2010, Jason has played a key role in the organization’s transformational pivot into consumer lending and has helped the company scale to $1 billion in market capitalization with compound earnings growth of 28%. goeasy has also been the proud recipient of six awards including Canada’s Most Admired Corporate Cultures, Top 50 Most Engaged Workplaces in North America, Greater Toronto Top Employers Award, Canada’s Top 50 FinTech Companies, ranking on the TSX30 and listed as one Canada’s Top Growing Companies.

“During his decade-long career with goeasy, Jason has demonstrated exemplary leadership and continues to make a lasting impact on our culture and performance,” said David Ingram, Executive Chairman of goeasy, “He is one of the brightest, most generous and impactful executives I have had the pleasure to work with. On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to congratulate Jason on this well-deserved recognition.”

Mr. Mullins holds an MBA from the Ivey Business School at Western University. Committed to enriching communities both at home and abroad, he serves as a Team Leader for Habitat for Humanity’s Global Village program and has led numerous international build trips. He is also a Board Trustee for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Canada Foundation, a regular participant in The Covenant House Executive Sleep Out, and Vice Chair of the Board for the Canadian Lenders Association.