 

A88CBD Adds CBD Distributor BettermentRS

- BettermentRS sells into large national accounts, including 7-Eleven and YesWay.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) (the “Company”), is a producer of premium bottled alkaline water, flavor-infused waters, and CBD infused products sold under the brand names Alkaline88, A88 Infused, and A88CBD, respectively. Today, the Company announces that it has added health and wellness, CBD focused direct store delivery (DSD) distributor BettermentRS to drive c-store and grocery store CBD sales growth.

“We are thrilled to partner with BettermentRS to represent A88CBD brand to some of the nation’s largest and fast-growing retail chains,” stated Ricky Wright, President and CEO of The Alkaline Water Company. BettermentRS will provide sales management, marketing, and logistics expertise to accelerate sales for our A88CBD line of products, particularly in the convenience store channel. CBD sales in the c-store channel are booming and represent a tremendous opportunity for our in-demand lifestyle brands. Sales of hemp-derived CBD products in the c-store channel were approximately $122 million in 2019 and grew roughly four times faster than the overall CDB market. BettermentRS will work closely with our sales team to introduce our brands to large accounts, including aforementioned, 7-Eleven and YesWay.”

“As a trusted national brand, we now offer a robust line of high-quality, lab-tested CBD topical and ingestible products. Our recent product announcements include gummies and CBD infused lemon-lime flavored water for our ingestibles line and deep relief cream and bath bombs for our topical line. With additional exciting new products and flavors coming soon and a growing base of strong channel partners, our A88CBD brand is well-positioned to capitalize on the increasing demand for CBD products across various trade channels.”

According to Brightfield Group, U.S. sales of hemp-derived CBD products reached $4.2 billion in 2019, a 562% increase over 2018. During the same period, CBD products’ sales through convenience and gas stores grew by 2,276% to reach $122 million. The report also highlighted that CBD infused drinks, tinctures, and topicals represent growth opportunities in the channel. And found that CBD drinks, valued at $52 million in c-store sales in 2019, remain popular among new consumers and skew younger, with millennials as the largest consumer group.

