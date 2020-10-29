 

HealthStream, in Partnership with Association of periOperative Registered Nurses, Advances Resuscitation Education with First-in-the-Industry, Role-Based Simulation Program

HealthStream (Nasdaq: HSTM), a leading provider for workforce and provider solutions for the healthcare industry, today announced the launch of its Resuscitation Specialty Sims, which are simulation-based scenarios for healthcare professionals that build off of their foundational resuscitation knowledge and allow individuals to practice cardiac arrest response within their respective specialty environment. The first specialty area, Operating Rooms (OR), is launched today in partnership with the Association of periOperative Registered Nurses (AORN). Additional Resuscitation Specialty Sims will be introduced in 2021.

When hospitalized patients experience cardiac arrest and resuscitation efforts are initiated, fundamental resuscitation knowledge and skills of the clinical team members are always critical as the starting point. Importantly, those urgent, tense resuscitation events are team efforts where each healthcare professional has a distinct, important role to play. The outcome of the resuscitation effort depends on the collaboration of each clinical team member fulfilling their role competently and in coordination with each other. HealthStream’s new Resuscitation Specialty Sims focus on developing the role-based competency of each clinical team member—working within the group dynamic that occurs in resuscitation events.

"It is critical that perioperative nurses receive education specific to their environments,” said Linda K. Groah, Chief Executive Officer, AORN. “We are excited to be in partnership with HealthStream for this type of industry-first resuscitation education."

The first specialty area, Operating Rooms, provides two common scenarios: respiratory arrest and pulmonary embolism. Each scenario provides a learning option for five different roles typically enacted in resuscitation events as a part of the team. Those roles include: Team Leader, Compressor, Airway Manager, Medication Administrator, and Defibrillator Operator. There are 10 separate Operating Room simulations, which can be quickly completed in 10-15 minutes from any mobile device.

“When hospital staff are alerted with a code blue, a rapid response by a well-coordinated, competently trained team where each person works in concert with the other can make the difference between life and death,” said Robert A. Frist, Jr., Chief Executive Officer, HealthStream. “The Resuscitation Specialty Sims will add to healthcare professionals’ overall resuscitation competency and confidence by expanding their individual, role-based competencies. Our methodology for building role-based education is unique, powerful, and innovative—and it has been approved for a patent.”

