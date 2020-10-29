HealthStream, in Partnership with Association of periOperative Registered Nurses, Advances Resuscitation Education with First-in-the-Industry, Role-Based Simulation Program

HealthStream (Nasdaq: HSTM), a leading provider for workforce and provider solutions for the healthcare industry, today announced the launch of its Resuscitation Specialty Sims, which are simulation-based scenarios for healthcare professionals that build off of their foundational resuscitation knowledge and allow individuals to practice cardiac arrest response within their respective specialty environment. The first specialty area, Operating Rooms (OR), is launched today in partnership with the Association of periOperative Registered Nurses (AORN). Additional Resuscitation Specialty Sims will be introduced in 2021.

When hospitalized patients experience cardiac arrest and resuscitation efforts are initiated, fundamental resuscitation knowledge and skills of the clinical team members are always critical as the starting point. Importantly, those urgent, tense resuscitation events are team efforts where each healthcare professional has a distinct, important role to play. The outcome of the resuscitation effort depends on the collaboration of each clinical team member fulfilling their role competently and in coordination with each other. HealthStream’s new Resuscitation Specialty Sims focus on developing the role-based competency of each clinical team member—working within the group dynamic that occurs in resuscitation events.