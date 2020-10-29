Diversified Royalty Corp. Announces Preliminary Q3 2020 Results for its Royalty Partners

Mr. Lube Canada Limited Partnership (“Mr. Lube”) generated same-store-sales-growth (“SSSG”) of 0.5% for the Mr. Lube stores in the royalty pool for Q3 2020, compared to SSSG of 5.9% for the three months ended September 30, 2019 (“Q3 2019”). Mr. Lube’s business continued to stabilize in Q3 2020 as various provinces eased certain of the restrictions put in place to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and Canadians started driving more. Mr. Lube generated SSSG of -6.4% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared to SSSG of 4.8% for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. Mr. Lube’s SSSG for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, which resulted in a slow-down in consumer activity across the country and temporary recommendations from all levels of government for people to work from home and self-isolate.

DIV expects to report that aggregate royalty income and management fees of $4.1 million were generated from Mr. Lube in Q3 2020, relatively flat compared to Q3 2019.

AIR MILES Third Quarter Results

DIV expects to report that royalty income of $1.7 million was generated from the AIR MILES licenses in Q3 2020, a decrease of $0.2 million (-11.2%) compared to Q3 2019. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, DIV expects to report royalty income of $5.1 million, a decrease of $0.5 million (-9.4%) compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2019. DIV’s royalty payment is derived from several AIR MILES metrics, with AIR MILES reward miles issued being the primary metric, and other metrics including AIR MILES reward miles redeemed, service revenue, commissions and promotional items, all of which affect quarterly variability.

Alliance Data Systems Inc. (“ADS”) issued a news release earlier today announcing that: (i) AIR MILES reward miles issued decreased by 7.7% in Q3 2020 and 10.3% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, reflecting a decline in discretionary spending, including credit card spend and delays in promotions by sponsors, and (ii) AIR MILES reward miles redeemed decreased by 36.2% in Q3 2020 and 28.8% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, reflecting the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on travel-related categories, offset in part by strength from merchandise redemptions. According to ADS, on a sequential basis, AIR MILES reward miles issued and redeemed improved 18% and 13% in Q3 2020 compared to Q2 2020, respectively, reflecting better business conditions than in Q2 2020. ADS also noted that LoyaltyOne is continuing to pivot the AIR MILES reward portfolio to emphasize more non-travel options, which drove higher merchandise redemptions in Q3 2020.