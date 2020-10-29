New TELUS Online Security offer helps protect Canadian consumers with enhanced cybersecurity

Canadians have collectively lost more than $60 million to fraud this year alone1



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nearly nine in ten Canadians wish their internet was more secure, but only 18 percent report using tools to protect their identity online2. To enable Canadians with tools to protect themselves, TELUS, a world-leading communications and information technology company, today announced that TELUS Online Security Powered by NortonLifeLock is now available throughout Canada. TELUS Online Security, Canada’s most comprehensive all-in-one protection3, features Cyber Safety and privacy solutions from NortonLifeLock to help Canadians protect their identity, devices, and online privacy. TELUS Online Security was previously available only to TELUS Internet customers in B.C. and Alberta.

“Throughout the pandemic, more Canadians have turned to their digital tools to keep them connected. In fact, more than three-quarters of Canadians have reported increased use of online services2, amplifying the need to keep our personal information secure online. At TELUS, we feel a responsibility to help Canadians stay safe online, and expanding the reach of TELUS Online Security does just that, providing access to powerful tools that will help protect them from online threats,” said Zainul Mawji, President of Home Solutions at TELUS. “TELUS Online Security with NortonLifeLock is the first comprehensive, all-in-one solution for your devices, online privacy, and identity released in Canada. Not only will you be notified if your information is found on the dark web, you are also provided Full-Service Identity Restoration backed by a team of specialists to help you restore your identity should you become a victim of identity theft and includes Identity Theft Reimbursement Coverage4. Plus, customers have access to world class device protection and VPN. With TELUS Online Security, customers can have peace of mind knowing they have Canada’s most comprehensive protection.”

Thousands of Canadians have collectively lost more than $60 million to fraud this year alone1. Scams related to COVID-19 have been a major contributor, with 42 per cent of Canadians having experienced at least one type of cyber security incident since the pandemic began5.

“We’re on a mission to help protect people from today’s digital safety threats,” said Robert Clarkson, Chief Commercial Officer at NortonLifeLock. “The expansion of TELUS Online Security with NortonLifeLock’s Cyber Safety and privacy solutions is an important step in providing Canadians with access to sophisticated and extensive Cyber Safety tools that help safeguard personal information.”