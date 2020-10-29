 

AVX Joins the SPE Industrial Partner Network

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
As a member of the SPE Industrial Partner Network, AVX will be actively involved in the continuing development of single-pair Ethernet (SPE) standards and compatible connectivity products, and will also serve as an ambassador of the significant space- and weight-saving advantages that SPE offers for applications including industrial, process, and building automation systems, smart city networks, and transportation systems.

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C., Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AVX Corporation, a leading manufacturer and supplier of advanced electronic components and interconnect, sensor, control, and antenna solutions, has joined the SPE Industrial Partner Network, a global association of companies dedicated to promoting Single-Pair Ethernet technology as the basis for the rapid and effective expansion of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT).

Single-Pair Ethernet (SPE) technology is much more than a simple collection of new electronic connectors and cabling solutions. It’s an entirely new architecture for data and power-over-data-line (PoDL) transmission that enables the rapid, reliable, and simultaneous delivery of both remote power and Ethernet data over a single compact and lightweight twisted-copper-wire pair. SPE technology has been successfully employed in the automotive industry since 2011 and is making the jump to Industry 4.0 and IIoT technologies that face similar demands for miniaturization, lightweighting, high-speed data, and power delivery, as well as the ability to ruggedly withstand environmental hazards including extreme temperatures, shock, vibration, and ingress. As such, it’s ideally suited for a wide variety of space- and weight-constrained applications with shorter cable runs and is not intended to replace the eight-wire Ethernet infrastructure that is currently employed in a multitude of cross-market applications and designed to support longer-distance transmission.

SPE technology is currently capable of transmitting up to 60W of power and supporting data rates extending from 10Mb/s to 1Gb/s over distances up to 1,000 meters, which eliminates the need for additional power supplies and batteries in myriad connected devices including sensors, actuators, cameras, security systems, diagnostics, and robotics. In fact, SPE can streamline cabling requirements by as much as 75%, mitigating both total system cost and weight, as well as facilitate quicker and easier installation than traditional four-pair Ethernet. It also provides future-proof end-to-end communication with no media breaks for various communication protocols and is especially well-suited for use in both new and existing industrial, process, and building automation systems, smart city networks, and transportation systems.

