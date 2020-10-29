 

NKLA ALERT Nationally Ranked Litigation Firm Labaton Sucharow Announces Investigation of Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) After Reports of SEC and Justice Department Inquiries

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.10.2020, 14:39  |  81   |   |   

Labaton Sucharow, a nationally ranked securities litigation firm, is investigating whether Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) and certain of its executives may be liable for securities fraud. If you purchased or acquired stock, options and/or derivatives of Nikola and have questions about your legal rights or possess information relevant to this matter, please contact David J. Schwartz using the toll-free number (800) 321-0476 or via email at dschwartz@labaton.com.

Before the markets opened on September 10, 2020, analyst Hindenburg Research published a scathing report calling Nikola "an intricate fraud built on dozens of lies." Hindenburg wrote that it "gathered extensive evidence-including recorded phone calls, text messages, private emails, and behind-the-scenes photographs-detailing dozens of false statements by Nikola Founder Trevor Milton. We have never seen this level of deception at a public company, especially of this size." Hindenburg asserts that Nikola has misled investors concerning, among other things, its battery and hydrogen fuel cell claims, as well as its purported "multi-billion-dollar order book," which Hindenburg asserts is "filled with fluff." On this news, shares opened down approximately 9% from their September 9, 2020 closing price.

On September 15, 2020, the Wall Street Journal reported that the US Department of Justice has been making inquiries into claims levelled against truckmaker start-up Nikola in a short seller’s report, said people familiar with the conversations. The US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York is interested in the report by Hindenburg Research, which said the electric vehicle maker misrepresented its proprietary technology and called the business an “intricate fraud”.

If you are a former or current stockholder, derivative, or options holder of Nikola and wish to learn more or discuss the issues surrounding the investigation, please contact David J. Schwartz using the toll-free number (800) 321-0476 or via email at dschwartz@labaton.com.

About the Firm

Labaton Sucharow LLP is one of the world’s leading complex litigation firms representing clients in securities, antitrust, corporate governance and shareholder rights, and consumer cybersecurity and data privacy litigation. Labaton Sucharow has been recognized for its excellence by the courts and peers, and it is consistently ranked in leading industry publications. Offices are located in New York, NY, Wilmington, DE, and Washington, D.C. More information about Labaton Sucharow is available at http://www.labaton.com.

Nikola Corporation Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Von VTIQ zu NKLA - Der Nikola IPO

Diskussion: Nikola-Aktie mit Börsendebüt! Sollte man gleich Aktien kaufen?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Gilead Sciences Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend
Newmont Increases Quarterly Dividend by 60 Percent to $0.40 Per Share
Coeur Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Verastem Oncology Announces New Data Published in The Lancet Oncology Supports Potential of VS-6766 ...
Pinterest Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Gilead Sciences Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Fastly Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Moderna Partners with Takeda and the Government of Japan to Supply 50 Million Doses of mRNA Vaccine ...
Exxon Mobil Corporation Declares Fourth Quarter Dividend
Titel
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Limelight Networks Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Gilead’s Antiviral Veklury (remdesivir) for Treatment ...
Gilead Sciences Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend
Moderna Announces Supply Agreement with the Ministry of Public Health to Supply Qatar with mRNA ...
UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency Begins Rolling Review of Moderna’s mRNA ...
Newmont Increases Quarterly Dividend by 60 Percent to $0.40 Per Share
Fiverr Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
C3.ai, Microsoft, and Adobe Combine Forces to Re-invent CRM with AI
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.10.20
Ist die Nikola-Aktie jetzt ein günstiger Kauf?
18.10.20
ROSEN Reminds Nikola Corporation Investors of Important November 16 Deadline in First Filed Securities Class Action Commenced by the Firm; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $500K to Contact Firm - NKLA, NKLAW, VTIQ, VTIQW, VTIQU
16.10.20
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Anleger verlieren auf letzten Metern den Mut
16.10.20
NIKOLA Aktie: Kurseinbruch - CEO hat einen No-GM-Deal-Plan, Märkte verunsichert
15.10.20
NKLA Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Nikola Corporation Shareholders With Losses Exceeding $100K of Class Action and Encourages Shareholders to Contact the Firm
12.10.20
H2REIHE-Update: SFC Energy sichert sich Kompetenz - Zukunft
10.10.20
3 Wasserstoff-News von der Nel-Aktie, Ballard Power Systems-Aktie und der Siemens Energy-Aktie
09.10.20
Nikola Aktie – Erholung kommt gut voran, wo ist der Widerstand?
08.10.20
Marktüberblick: Amazon, Netflix, Etsy, Nikola, Samsung, JinkoSolar, SMA Solar, Dt. Post, K+S, ProSiebenSat.1
07.10.20
Dow Jones, DAX, Apple, Amazon, Facebook, Alphabet, Nikola, Symrise, Zalando - Marktüberblick

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:29 Uhr
4.260
Von VTIQ zu NKLA - Der Nikola IPO
22.10.20
332
Nikola-Aktie mit Börsendebüt! Sollte man gleich Aktien kaufen?
26.09.20
57
„Ein Meer von Lügen“: Nikola: schlimmer als Wirecard? – weder eigene Technologie noch Umsätze?
23.09.20
151
Nikola Motor: Next Tesla?
15.09.20
5
SEC prüft Vorwürfe gegen Nikola - Aktie bricht ein