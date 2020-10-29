ELLE Style Awards and Global 75th Anniversary Celebration was held in Chengdu

CHENGDU, China, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The annual ELLE Style Awards, in conjunction of the 75th anniversary of ELLE's global publication was held as an annual grandest event in Chengdu Global Center, one of the world's largest single buildings in the Chengdu High-tech Zone. On the night of stars, ELLE invited celebrity friends, fashion pioneers, and elites from all walks of life to gather to bring everyone the biggest, strongest and coolest Style Awards ever. All star guests gathered to witness the glorious moment of ELLE's 75th anniversary.

2020 is destined to be an unusual year. People need more excitement to face the ups and downs of the complex world. Following the journey that started from Paris 75 years ago, this year's ELLE Style Awards breaks through tradition, from Shanghai to Chengdu, a world-renowned cultural city that represents a beautiful life, "a city that you don't want to leave when you come", continues its influences as a fashion city. The 2020 ELLE Style Awards, with the theme of "Traversing the Boundaries of Influences", brought a refreshing fashion event to all the guests, all readers and fans in Chengdu, a fashionable city.

That evening, ELLE also prepared a fashion feast for the brand's friends to thanks for their company and support. At the same time, at the event, ELLE also presented five annual important awards, namely: Photographer of the Year-Liu Song, New Photographer of the Year-Wang Ziqian, Supermodel of the Year-Zhao Jiali, and Beauty Master of the Year-Mao Geping and Designers of the year-Yang Guidong and Chen Xuzhi.



On the day of the event, ELLE's editorial director Nicole Xue also launched the new project "Wonder Women" in 2021 with actresses Ma Yili and Tao Hong, Olympic champion Ding Ning, public interest lawyer Guo Jianmei, artist Xiang Jing, and "Beidou Goddess" Xu Ying. "This is an ELLE women's alliance that encourages each other, enlighten each other, breaks boundaries, and grows together. It will illuminate the light of women and define the beauty of the times.

In addition, at the event, Chengdu Fashion Week set a special important part; the special cover of ELLE's 75th anniversary, which was jointly created by the artists in the red carpet session that evening, was also officially unveiled at the dinner. The editorial director of ELLE Nicole Xue, and Chengdu influential panda mascot jointly presented the signed special cover to the ambassadors of the Chengdu Universiade and swimming world champion Jiang Wenwen and Jiang Tingting, wishing the 31st Summer Universiade in 2021 a successful and smooth event.

The 2020 ELLE Style Awards and the 75th anniversary Celebration came to a successful conclusion in Chengdu. Travel through time and space, continue its influences, and continue ELLE's 75 years fashion spirit and style value. Let us work together and look forward to the next brilliance.

