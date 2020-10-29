Glatfelter Elects Darrel Hackett To Board Of Directors

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glatfelter (NYSE: GLT), a leading global supplier of engineered materials, today announced Darrel Hackett, President, Bank of Montreal (BMO) Wealth Management – U.S., has been elected to the Board of Directors effective November 1, 2020. Mr. Hackett leads BMO Financial Group’s private wealth management business in the United States, including three distinct businesses across the ultra-high net worth (BMO Family Office), high net worth (BMO Private Bank) and mass affluent segments (BMO Harris Financial Advisors).



“Darrel brings to the Board a depth of experience from his various leadership roles at BMO and his time in management consulting,” said Dante C. Parrini, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “As Glatfelter continues its transformation to a higher-margin, growth-oriented engineered materials company, we expect Darrel’s insight and perspective on capital markets and strategy to be especially beneficial to the Company.”