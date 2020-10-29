Gentherm Announces Rescheduled 2020 Third Quarter Earnings Results Call

NORTHVILLE, Mich., Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM), a global market leader and developer of innovative thermal management technologies, has rescheduled the Company’s conference call to discuss its financial results for the third quarter 2020 to 11 am (ET) on October 29, 2020.



Conference Call



Toll-free dial-in number: 1-855-327-6837

International dial-in number: 1-631-891-4304



Conference ID number: 10011748



Webcast



A live webcast and one-year archived replay of the call can be accessed on the Events page of the Investor Relations section of Gentherm's website at www.gentherm.com .



A telephonic replay will be available approximately 2 hours after the call by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers, 1-412-317-6671. The passcode for the live call and the replay is 13711413. The replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. (ET) on November 12, 2020.