 

LION E-Mobility AG: LION E-Mobility AG executes capital increase from authorized capital

DGAP-Ad-hoc: LION E-Mobility AG / Key word(s): Corporate Action/Capital Increase
LION E-Mobility AG: LION E-Mobility AG executes capital increase from authorized capital

29-Oct-2020 / 14:56 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Baar (CH), October 29, 2020 - LION E-Mobility AG, a listed Swiss holding company with strategic investments in the field of electrical energy storage and lithium-ion battery system technology, has implemented a capital increase from authorized capital as of October 29, 2020. The unanimous resolution of the Board of Directors was based on the authorization granted by the extraordinary general meeting dated June 27, 2019, and with reference to art. 3a of the articles of association regarding the authorized share capital.

The share capital increased by 670,000 shares from 9,362,633 to 10,032,633 and now amounts to CHF 1,304,242.29. Anchor investor Ian Mukherjee subscribes for the shares at an issue price of EUR 3.00 per registered share, for a total of EUR 2,010,000.00 (rounded). The capital will accrue to LION E-Mobility AG. 

Contact
Alessio Basteri
Chairman of the Board 

LION E-Mobility Investor Relations
Sebastian Duering 
Telefon: +49 221 94991871
Mobil: +49 151 58204309
E-Mail: ir@lionemobility.com
www.lionemobility.com
 
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:

Ian Mukherjee, Member of the Board of Directors of LION E-Mobility AG, anchor strategic investor and largest shareholder of LION E-Mobility AG, said: 'The company has made great progress in the past year. We have a stable order pipeline, new partners such as Sogefi on our side, and are making significant progress on several exciting projects. I will continue to provide support for the direction we are taking because I am convinced that our strategy is working and will be successful'.
