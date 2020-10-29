DGAP-Ad-hoc: LION E-Mobility AG / Key word(s): Corporate Action/Capital Increase LION E-Mobility AG: LION E-Mobility AG executes capital increase from authorized capital 29-Oct-2020 / 14:56 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Baar (CH), October 29, 2020 - LION E-Mobility AG, a listed Swiss holding company with strategic investments in the field of electrical energy storage and lithium-ion battery system technology, has implemented a capital increase from authorized capital as of October 29, 2020. The unanimous resolution of the Board of Directors was based on the authorization granted by the extraordinary general meeting dated June 27, 2019, and with reference to art. 3a of the articles of association regarding the authorized share capital.



The share capital increased by 670,000 shares from 9,362,633 to 10,032,633 and now amounts to CHF 1,304,242.29. Anchor investor Ian Mukherjee subscribes for the shares at an issue price of EUR 3.00 per registered share, for a total of EUR 2,010,000.00 (rounded). The capital will accrue to LION E-Mobility AG.



Contact

Alessio Basteri

Chairman of the Board



LION E-Mobility Investor Relations

Sebastian Duering

Telefon: +49 221 94991871

Mobil: +49 151 58204309

E-Mail:

www.lionemobility.com

Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:Member of the Board of Directors of LION E-Mobility AG, anchor strategic investor and largest shareholder of LION E-Mobility AG, said: 'The company has made great progress in the past year. We have a stable order pipeline, new partners such as Sogefi on our side, and are making significant progress on several exciting projects. I will continue to provide support for the direction we are taking because I am convinced that our strategy is working and will be successful'.