Greater Baltimore Medical Center Selects Phunware for Comprehensive Mobile Healthcare Solution

“By utilizing Phunware’s technology, GBMC patients will have access to their medical record, while also being able to use the mobile app to easily navigate to and from in-person appointments,” said Dave Hynson , Vice President and Chief Information Officer, GBMC HealthCare. “Additionally, patients can continue to connect with their providers virtually whether they are at home or on the go.”

Founded in 1965, GBMC is Central Maryland's leading community hospital with 342 beds for acute and sub-acute care, more than 23,000 admissions and over 52,000 emergency room visits annually. GBMC’s main campus includes three medical office buildings: Physicians Pavilion East, Physicians Pavilion West and the William E. Kahlert Physicians Pavilion North. In addition to its main campus, GBMC primary care practices can be found throughout the community as well.

Phunware’s digital front door not only enables feature-rich mobile application solutions for healthcare providers, but it also offers seamless integrations with Electronic Health Records (EHRs) such as Epic. This holistic approach eliminates the pain of having to manage dozens of point solutions while simultaneously offering staff, patients and visitors a far more simplistic, cohesive and integrated healthcare experience. Additional capabilities include, but are not limited to:

Mobile engagement for contextual notifications, including appointment reminders

Real-time “blue dot” indoor positioning, including mapping, navigation and wayfinding

Multi-site support for all 15 GBMC locations

Beacon Maintenance to ensure optimal performance of MaaS Location Based Services (LBS)

Epic MyChart integration with Face ID biometric login medical record access

Prescription management with E-Visit functionality

Mobile bill pay

Staff directory

Analytics

“The GBMC mobile application portfolio is an excellent example of the digital transformation in healthcare that Phunware can help leading healthcare organizations achieve,” said Alan S. Knitowski, President, CEO and Co-Founder of Phunware. “By leveraging Phunware’s MaaS platform, GBMC now offers a frictionless experience through one stand-alone application portfolio for all of their needs, which is even more challenging and critical now due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic specific to COVID-19.”