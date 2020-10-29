 

Greater Baltimore Medical Center Selects Phunware for Comprehensive Mobile Healthcare Solution

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.10.2020, 15:00  |  44   |   |   

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (the “Company”), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, has secured a new Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS) win that will give Greater Baltimore Medical Center (GBMC) in Towson, Maryland, a new digital front door on mobile in support of more than 1.2 million square-feet of indoor medical space.

“By utilizing Phunware’s technology, GBMC patients will have access to their medical record, while also being able to use the mobile app to easily navigate to and from in-person appointments,” said Dave Hynson, Vice President and Chief Information Officer, GBMC HealthCare. “Additionally, patients can continue to connect with their providers virtually whether they are at home or on the go.”

Founded in 1965, GBMC is Central Maryland's leading community hospital with 342 beds for acute and sub-acute care, more than 23,000 admissions and over 52,000 emergency room visits annually. GBMC’s main campus includes three medical office buildings: Physicians Pavilion East, Physicians Pavilion West and the William E. Kahlert Physicians Pavilion North. In addition to its main campus, GBMC primary care practices can be found throughout the community as well.

Phunware’s digital front door not only enables feature-rich mobile application solutions for healthcare providers, but it also offers seamless integrations with Electronic Health Records (EHRs) such as Epic. This holistic approach eliminates the pain of having to manage dozens of point solutions while simultaneously offering staff, patients and visitors a far more simplistic, cohesive and integrated healthcare experience. Additional capabilities include, but are not limited to:

  • Mobile engagement for contextual notifications, including appointment reminders
  • Real-time “blue dot” indoor positioning, including mapping, navigation and wayfinding
  • Multi-site support for all 15 GBMC locations
  • Beacon Maintenance to ensure optimal performance of MaaS Location Based Services (LBS)
  • Epic MyChart integration with Face ID biometric login medical record access
  • Prescription management with E-Visit functionality
  • Mobile bill pay
  • Staff directory
  • Analytics

“The GBMC mobile application portfolio is an excellent example of the digital transformation in healthcare that Phunware can help leading healthcare organizations achieve,” said Alan S. Knitowski, President, CEO and Co-Founder of Phunware. “By leveraging Phunware’s MaaS platform, GBMC now offers a frictionless experience through one stand-alone application portfolio for all of their needs, which is even more challenging and critical now due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic specific to COVID-19.”

Seite 1 von 4
Phunware Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Gilead Sciences Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend
Newmont Increases Quarterly Dividend by 60 Percent to $0.40 Per Share
Coeur Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Verastem Oncology Announces New Data Published in The Lancet Oncology Supports Potential of VS-6766 ...
Pinterest Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Gilead Sciences Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Fastly Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Moderna Partners with Takeda and the Government of Japan to Supply 50 Million Doses of mRNA Vaccine ...
Exxon Mobil Corporation Declares Fourth Quarter Dividend
Titel
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Limelight Networks Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Gilead’s Antiviral Veklury (remdesivir) for Treatment ...
Gilead Sciences Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend
Moderna Announces Supply Agreement with the Ministry of Public Health to Supply Qatar with mRNA ...
UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency Begins Rolling Review of Moderna’s mRNA ...
Newmont Increases Quarterly Dividend by 60 Percent to $0.40 Per Share
Fiverr Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
C3.ai, Microsoft, and Adobe Combine Forces to Re-invent CRM with AI
Clean Energy to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 5; Conference Call To Follow at 1: 30 p.m. PST
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.10.20
Phunware Appoints Gateway to Lead Expanded Investor Relations Program
21.10.20
Phunware Launches Smart Residential Solution on Mobile for Largest Co-Living Development in the United States
19.10.20
Phunware Wins Smart Workplace Mobile App Portfolio Contract with Norfolk Southern
15.10.20
Phunware Launches MaaS Customer Data Platform
08.10.20
Phunware Wins Contract Extension for Smart Shopper Solution on Mobile
07.10.20
Honeywell Contracts Phunware for Mobile Integrated Smart Workplace Solution
06.10.20
Cisco Meraki Adds Fourth Phunware Listing to Meraki Marketplace with Higher Education Smart Campus Mobile Solution
05.10.20
Phunware Expands Baptist Health South Florida Contract Through Presidio Channel Partnership
02.10.20
Phunware Launches Cisco Webex Collaboration Solution for Integrated Room Presence within Smart Workplace Mobile Applications
01.10.20
Phunware Partners with GAIN Innovation for Government Contracts in Texas

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.07.20
1
Lets have some PHUN