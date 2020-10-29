 

Fullstack Academy Announces Partnership with Colorado State University Extended Campus to Launch Cybersecurity, Coding Bootcamps

Fullstack Academy today announced it is partnering with Colorado State University (Colorado State) Extended Campus to offer in-person, hybrid or online cybersecurity and coding bootcamps, providing individuals with accelerated skills training that qualifies them for the more than 30,000 available tech positions across the state.

Targeting early career or experienced professionals of any tech background, the Colorado State Tech Bootcamps will equip students with the skills needed for high-paying, in-demand tech jobs in Colorado in just 12-to-26 weeks.

According to Indeed and CyberSeek, Colorado currently has 12,864 open coding positions and another 17,996 cybersecurity positions, reflecting a tech market that grew 15.1% from 2014 to 2017. Demand for qualified professionals is expected to continue to grow in the years ahead, with Colorado companies such as Amazon, Netflix, Facebook and Apple fueling those opportunities. Specifically, Amazon’s recently announced Denver Tech Hub expansion will bring 400 new jobs in software, engineering and cloud computing to the region.

“Denver is positioning itself as a prominent U.S. tech hub, with other Colorado markets also bringing opportunity throughout the state,” said Chris LaBelle, Assistant Vice President for Engagement and Extension and Executive Director of Colorado State University Extended Campus. “As part of the Office of Engagement and Extension, we look to understand changing community workforce needs and enable all Coloradans and beyond to connect with Colorado State. That includes creating innovative learning programs like this partnership with Fullstack Academy to provide access to accelerated, flexible and affordable education to individuals looking to enhance their tech skills or make a career change.”

Accompanying rising demand for tech professionals are highly competitive starting salaries. In the Denver and Fort Collins areas, entry-level cybersecurity professionals command an average salary that exceeds $67,000, while the average entry-level salary for coding professionals ranges between $50,000 and $64,000, according to PayScale, ZipRecruiter and Salary.com. These figures are well above the average entry-level salary across all industries in Denver and Fort Collins, which ZipRecruiter lists between $32,800 and $39,400.

