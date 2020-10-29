The Tampa Bay Lightning Bring the Stanley Cup Home Again

For the second time in franchise history, the Tampa Bay Lightning are Stanley Cup Champions! After an unprecedented season, the Lightning defeated the Western Conference Champion Dallas Stars to hoist the Stanley Cup. To commemorate this extraordinary season, Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) and NHL Original Productions will take fans on the ice and inside the bubble with an exclusive look at the Lightning’s thrilling regular season and Stanley Cup Playoffs performance with the in-home release of Tampa Bay Lightning 2020 Stanley Cup Champions on December 15. Just in time for the holiday season, Tampa Bay Lightning 2020 Stanley Cup Champions will be available in three formats: Blu-ray Combo, DVD, and Digital.

With hockey fans unable to attend the Stanley Cup Playoffs in-person, this is a must-have film for any Lightning fan. This in-depth, 70-minute story of the franchise’s second championship will look at the team’s historic season with clips from both the regular season and postseason, behind-the-scenes footage, and exclusive interviews with players, coaches and those closest to the team. It will be available throughout the Tampa Bay market, everywhere films are sold, on NHLShop.com and Amazon. The digital version will be available on Apple, Prime Video, VUDU and Google Play, among others.

“The Cinedigm team has a long history of working with the NHL and NHL Original Productions, and this year we were honored to help share this special and unparalleled season with hockey and Tampa Bay Lightning fans,” said Yolanda Macias, Executive Vice President, Content Acquisitions, Digital Sales and Studio Relations, Cinedigm. “Even though fans were not able to experience this Championship in a traditional way, they will be able to relive this unique season with this exclusive, must-have film!”

“The entirety of the 2019-20 season and this year’s Stanley Cup Playoffs is certainly an unforgettable one, but we will always remember the Tampa Bay Lightning’s impressive on-ice performance,” said Steve Mayer, NHL Chief Content Officer. “This film shows every step of this unusual season. Having been in the bubble with the Lightning, this team was focused and wanted the Stanley Cup so much this year. This film will honor all of the people and moments that made this historic season possible.”