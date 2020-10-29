 

EQUITY ALERT Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Raytheon Technologies Corporation – RTX

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE: RTX) resulting from allegations that Raytheon may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On October 27, 2020, Raytheon announced that “[o]n October 8, 2020, the Company received a criminal subpoena from the DOJ [U.S. Department of Justice] seeking information and documents in connection with an investigation relating to financial accounting, internal controls over financial reporting, and cost reporting regarding Raytheon Company's Missiles & Defense business since 2009[,]” in the Company’s quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC.

On this news, the price of Raytheon shares fell $4.19 per share, or 7%, to close at $52.34 per share on October 28, 2020.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by Raytheon’s investors. If you purchased shares of Raytheon, please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1975.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

