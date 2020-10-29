 

Inphi Merger Investigation Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Inphi Corporation Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – IPHI

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Inphi Corporation (NASDAQ: IPHI) to Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (“Marvell”) is fair to Inphi shareholders. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Inphi shareholders will receive $66.00 in cash and 2.323 shares of the combined company’s stock for each Inphi share. On behalf of Inphi shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

If you are an Inphi shareholder and would like to discuss your legal rights and options, please visit Inphi Merger or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The Inphi merger investigation concerns whether Inphi and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to: (1) obtain the best possible price for Inphi shareholders; (2) determine whether Marvell is underpaying for Inphi; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Inphi shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration.

If you are an Inphi shareholder and would like to discuss your legal rights and options, please visit https://halpersadeh.com/actions/inphi-corporation-iphi-stock-merger-ma ... or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

