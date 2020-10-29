 

TWINLAB DONATES $1.2 MILLION OF CBD PRODUCTS TO THE NAVY SEAL MUSEUM

globenewswire
29.10.2020, 15:01  |  49   |   |   

Veterans will now have free access to 18,000 units of CBD supplements to help ease injuries and aid in their transition back into civilian life.

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Twinlab, a trusted and innovative leader in the supplement industry for over fifty years, announced today that they will be donating $1.2 million in retail value of their CBD supplements to the Navy SEAL Museum. As a brand whose mission is to support lifelong health and vitality, Twinlab’s science-backed formulation will help Veterans throughout all facets of their lives. 

On average, 10-20% of veterans suffer from PTSD and have difficulty with transitioning from military to civilian life, so Twinlab identified a variety of dietary supplements, including CBD, that can help these heroes better manage their day-to-day regimen.  Twinlab’s donation consists of their four CBD product offerings: Daily, Stress, Sleep, and Relief.  These clinically tested, non-GMO products are commonly used to address anxiety and depression, as they promote calmness, balance, quality sleep, and help reduce inflammation.

“I have a special connection to the U.S. Navy SEAL community as some of my closest friends count themselves as part of this Elite group. As a Twinlab employee and someone that understands the unique issues that these warriors face upon their return home from combat, I felt compelled to leverage our 50+ years of nutraceutical industry experience and provide our Veterans with high-quality, science-backed products,” said Ryan Zackon, Chief Operating Officer at Twinlab who orchestrated the donation. “This amazing partnership between the two entities will give combat-injured Veterans free access to CBD supplements as they work to integrate back into civilian life. I’m so proud of the people and culture at Twinlab, and its programs like this that differentiate us from other brands that operate in this fiercely competitive space.”

“Although I've been formulating evidence-based dietary supplements for decades, I'm most proud of my Twinlab CBD formulations, whose ingredients and dosing are supported by multiple human clinical studies”, said Gene Bruno, Senior Director of Product Development at Twinlab. “These products have enormous potential to help users experience a level of calm and relaxation, which I believe will have significant value for people with PTSD and other stress/anxiety-associated issues--including difficulty with sleep. I look forward to participating in their annual event this year in November, exchanging learnings and experiences on this topic with our Navy SEALs, their families, and others who served in the armed forces.”

