 

Liquid Partners with Eventival to Help Filmmakers and Festivals Monetize Creative Works

29.10.2020   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquid Media Group Ltd. (the “Company”, “Liquid Media” or “Liquid”) (Nasdaq: YVR) is pleased to announce that it has partnered with Eventival to offer a direct-to-consumer solution to help filmmakers monetize their creative works after a festival run and over the long term. In addition to empowering these creative professionals and sharing Liquid’s digital platforms with hundreds of festivals around the world, Liquid’s consumer audiences will gain access to a vastly expanded library of content, which is expected to drive new revenue through single ticket and subscription sales.

Eventival has over the past decade supported more than 1,000 festival events of all sizes and genres as well as over half-a-million users through its industry-leading film festival software solutions.

“We are extremely excited to be working with Eventival,” said Daniel Cruz, Chief Financial Officer of Liquid Media. “As the world’s number one film festival management solution, their endorsement speaks volumes for Liquid’s Reelhouse digital streaming platform and our Slipstream video-on-demand service. We are thrilled to be increasing our reach to the significant group of filmmakers and festival organizations that have relied on Eventival over the years and to be adding value via powerful distribution resources to debut new works as well as showcase and market films on an ongoing basis. Ultimately, Liquid believes this will bolster revenues via film festival partnerships as well as an even larger and wider selection of films for our audience to consume.”

Film festivals worldwide can now easily create a branded channel on Liquid’s Reelhouse service to sell festival tickets, live-premiere films and stream globally. Once the credits roll at a festival, Eventival users have access to a full suite of distribution, live-premiere and monetization tools to share their films with a worldwide audience.

“The world has changed immeasurably in recent times and the way that movies are being viewed by consumers continues to evolve,” adds Cruz. “Independent content creators need more control so that they can make the films they care about while also earning a living. People who love movies want convenient, easy and cost-effective ways to access them, and companies like Liquid and Eventival need innovative ways to increase sales while adding value to the creative talent they exist to serve. Together, Liquid and Eventival are offering an end-to-end distribution solution, from film festival to the end consumer, so that everybody wins.”

