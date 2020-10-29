 

Conifer Holdings Schedules Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call/Webcast for November 12, 2020

BIRMINGHAM, Mich., Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conifer Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq:CNFR) announced today that it will host a conference call/webcast on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 8:30am Eastern Time to discuss financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. The Company plans to release its third quarter financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 11, 2020.

Investors, analysts, employees and the public are invited to listen to the conference call via:

Webcast:   CNFR Q3 2020 Financial Results Webcast
or on the Event Calendar at IR.CNFRH.com
Conference Call:   844-868-8843 (domestic) or 412-317-6589 (international)

The webcast will be archived and available for replay on the Conifer Holdings website at IR.CNFRH.com.

Individuals who listen to the call should refer to Conifer Holdings’ audited consolidated financial statements and related notes included in its annual form 10-K, filed on March 12, 2020 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

About Conifer Holdings
Conifer Holdings, Inc. is a Michigan-based insurance holding company. Through its operating subsidiaries, Conifer offers customized coverage solutions tailored to the needs of our specialty niche insureds. Across all 50 states, Conifer utilizes a variety of distribution channels, but largely markets through independent agents. Conifer is traded on the Nasdaq Global Market (Nasdaq: CNFR), and additional information is available on the Company’s website at www.CNFRH.com.

For Further Information:
Jessica Gulis, 248.559.0840
ir@cnfrh.com


